Racer Worldwide Presents “Core Memory”

Racer Worldwide made waves at Menswear Paris Fashion Week with its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, “Core Memory.” This dynamic lineup of 37 unique looks, crafted in Racer’s Tallinn studio, marked a significant milestone for the brand. Led by creative director Mihhail Zigadlo and guest creative director Anna Himma, known for her work with Tommy Cash, the collection melded ready-to-wear and show-stopping pieces with a nostalgic nod to the years 2005 to 2015.

Styled by Natacha Voranger, “Core Memory” captured the essence of a transformative era in Eastern Europe, where daily life contrasted starkly with the burgeoning global culture accessible online. This juxtaposition was evident in the collection’s designs, which seamlessly bridged the gap between past and present. The fabrics, patterns, and accessories all spoke to a time when the internet began to reshape cultural boundaries, creating a unique blend of nostalgia and modernity.

The show’s highlight was the participation of influencer @sashadidntwakeup, who not only contributed to an exclusive capsule collection but also served as the face of “Core Memory.” Their involvement brought a contemporary edge to the nostalgic theme, drawing significant media attention and captivating fashion enthusiasts.

The runway show itself was an immersive experience, with music and visuals that perfectly complemented the collection’s theme. Nostalgic elements were incorporated throughout, from the choice of fabrics and patterns to the overall styling. The collaboration with Anna Himma added depth and creativity, infusing the collection with her distinctive vision.

Racer Worldwide’s debut at Paris Fashion Week with the “Core Memory” collection was a bold statement in the fashion industry. The blend of nostalgia and innovation, high-profile collaborations, and meticulous craftsmanship set a high bar for future presentations. This collection not only showcased Racer Worldwide’s ability to connect the past with the present but also underscored its place in the fashion world as a brand to watch.

In essence, “Core Memory” stands as a testament to Racer Worldwide’s evolving journey. It highlights the brand’s skill in merging historical context with contemporary design, ensuring that Racer Worldwide continues to push the boundaries of fashion creativity and innovation.

View the collection in the Gallery below: