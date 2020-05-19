in Exclusive, Men's Fragrance, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

FRAGRANCE EXCLUSIVE: Base Notes by Milos Nadazdin

Discover our latest exclusive story focused on fragrances lensed by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

Fashion photographer Milos Nadazdin captured Base Notes- a fragrance centric editorial exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS, starring Milos Grubor, Kamil Sklondowski and Luis Calandriello at Fox model 011.

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

base notes by Milos Nadazdin

Photographer: Milos Nadazdin
Grooming: Marko Nikolic for L’Oréal Paris
Models: Milos Grubor, Kamil Sklondowski and Luis Calandriello at Fox model 011

