Fashion photographer Jonathan Quipot captured Dark Waters exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Liam Ladewig represented by M4 in Germany and Boss Models in Cape Town, South Africa.

In charge of grooming and styling was Ana Vieweg, who for the session selected pieces from Just Cavalli, Hugo Boss, Redefined REBEL and Tiger of Sweden.

Photographer: Jonathan Quipot – jonathan-quipot.net

Grooming & Styling :Ana Vieweg @anavieweg