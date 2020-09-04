KRIS WU Takes The Cover of DAZED China September 2020 Issue

KRIS WU is back with not one but two covers for DAZED China September 2020 issue wearing exclusively Louis Vuitton by fashion photographer Yu Cong. Dazed China shared:

This is the first time Kris Wu has appeared on Dazed Cover. The long period of time abroad when he was young allowed him to experience the infiltration and growth of Western culture, but it didn’t reduce his nostalgia for the East. So “Modern Oriental” became the theme of this cover shoot.

Wu’s Dazed China photo shoot is also a collaboration with the world renowned Artist Zhang Huan who worked on the artwork featured throughout the story. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Lucia Lu for a closer look of the covers as well as a behind the scenes video from the shoot continue reading:

Photography Yu Cong

Director Shen Zhan

Creative THE NEW COMPANY and @theballroomofficial

Styling Lucia Liu

Face Painting Zhang Huan Studio

Makeup Xiaoming kiki

Hair Gong Linxuan

Art Wulong

Producer Vivi Bian in V+M

Creative Execution & Clothing Coordination Yvonne Chu in theBallroom

Styling Assistant E Tian • Yuzhe Feng • Joy

Producer Assistant Abi • Leizi • Zhaozhao

Venue Zhujiajiao Anlu

Digital Post Color Lab

Artworks by Anthony Sheng

Special Thanks to Zijia Zhang