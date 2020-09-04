KRIS WU Takes The Cover of DAZED China September 2020 Issue

KRIS WU is back with not one but two covers for DAZED China September 2020 issue wearing exclusively Louis Vuitton by fashion photographer Yu Cong. Dazed China shared:
This is the first time Kris Wu has appeared on Dazed Cover. The long period of time abroad when he was young allowed him to experience the infiltration and growth of Western culture, but it didn’t reduce his nostalgia for the East. So “Modern Oriental” became the theme of this cover shoot.
Wu’s Dazed China photo shoot is also a collaboration with the world renowned Artist Zhang Huan who worked on the artwork featured throughout the story. In charge of the styling was fashion stylist Lucia Lu for a closer look of the covers as well as a behind the scenes video from the shoot continue reading:
Photography Yu Cong
Director Shen Zhan
Creative THE NEW COMPANY and @theballroomofficial
Styling Lucia Liu
Face Painting Zhang Huan Studio
Makeup Xiaoming kiki
Hair Gong Linxuan
Art Wulong
Producer Vivi Bian in V+M
Creative Execution & Clothing Coordination Yvonne Chu in theBallroom
Styling Assistant E Tian • Yuzhe Feng • Joy
Producer Assistant Abi • Leizi • Zhaozhao
Venue Zhujiajiao Anlu
Digital Post Color Lab
Artworks by Anthony Sheng
Special Thanks to Zijia Zhang