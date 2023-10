The handsome Steve Swish stars in our latest editorial titled Intentions captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran.

For the session, Steve (Next Models, Select Models Los Angeles, Chicago) is wearing selected pieces from SL, CELINE, GOLDEN GOOSE and more. Discover the story below:

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Model Steve Swish at Next Models @nextmodels, Select Models Los Angeles And Chicago @selectmodelslosangeles