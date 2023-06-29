in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Le Noveau Homme by Yaw Asiedu

Alioune Badara Fall stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Yaw Asiedu

Fashion photographer Yaw Asiedu captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Le Noveau Homme starring the handsome Alioune Badara Fall, who was in charge of styling as well. Beauty p is courtesy of makeup artist Bamike Ogunrinu. Discover the complete story below.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alioune is wearing selected pieces from ABF studios, APM MOnaco, Boss, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, COS, Emanuele Bicocchi, Emporio Armani, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Michael Kors, Oscar Massin, Paco Raranne, Paul Smith, Tiffany & Co and Tom Ford

Tank top: Bottega Veneta
Necklaces: Paco Rabanne
Sunglasses and Watch: Gucci
Pants: COS
Scarf: Tom Ford
Suit: Giorgio Armani
Pocket square: Paul Smith
Sunglasses: Emporio Armani
Watch: Cartier
Tank top: Bottega Veneta
Necklaces: Paco Rabanne
Sunglasses and Watch: Gucci
Pants: COS
Scarf: Tom Ford
Suit: Giorgio Armani
Sunglasses: Michael Kors
Shirt and pocket square: Paul Smith
Gloves: ABF studios
Brooche: Vintage
White Coat: Boss
Blue coat: COS
Shirt and Tie: Giorgio Armani
Sunglasses: Tiffany & Co
White diamond bracelet: Oscar Massin
Blue bracelet: APM Monaco
Suit: Giorgio Armani
Pocket square: Paul Smith
Watch: Cartier
Shirt: Fendi
Pants: Bottega Veneta
Necklaces: Emanuele Bicocchi
Watch: Vintage Essence
Bracelet: Paco Rabanne, Emanuele Bicocchi, Vitaly”
Photographer: Yaw Asiedu @yawasiedu_
Model: Alioune Badara Fall @aliounebf
Wardrobe Stylist: Alioune Badara Fall
Makeup Artist: Bamike Ogunrinu @bamikeogunrinu
Post Production: Cecilia Buxton @buxtoncecilia

