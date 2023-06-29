MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Le Noveau Homme by Yaw Asiedu
Alioune Badara Fall stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Yaw Asiedu
Fashion photographer Yaw Asiedu captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Le Noveau Homme starring the handsome Alioune Badara Fall, who was in charge of styling as well. Beauty p is courtesy of makeup artist Bamike Ogunrinu. Discover the complete story below.
For the story Alioune is wearing selected pieces from ABF studios, APM MOnaco, Boss, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, COS, Emanuele Bicocchi, Emporio Armani, Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Michael Kors, Oscar Massin, Paco Raranne, Paul Smith, Tiffany & Co and Tom Ford