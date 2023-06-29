Troye Sivan and Lily-Rose Depp Cover Vogue Australia

The singer and actor Troye Sivan graces the cover of Vogue Australia‘s July issue alongside his The Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp. In charge of photography was Daniel Jackson, with styling from of Christine Centenera. Beauty is work of Hair Stylist Sam McKnight and Sophie Roberts, Make-up Artist Isamaya Ffrench, and Manicurist Adam Slee.

For the cover, Troye wears Cartier earrings and necklace, while his co-star, Lily-Rose wears Chanel.

My first ever Vogue cover and it’s with my twin bestie. This is an insane dream come true. – shared Sivan on his Instagram.

“For me, as someone who has never worked in TV before, this was an experience of a lifetime. And yeah, sometimes I was intimidated or petrified or whatever, but I was really happy to be creatively pushed in that way, even if it did get tough.” – said Sivan in an interview for Vogue Australia.

Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan, two talented stars, experienced an instant connection when they first crossed paths on the set of the highly talked-about television series, The Idol, nearly two years ago. In an exclusive interview featured in the Vogue Australia’s July issue, they invite readers into their world as they discuss their experiences on the show, the evolution of their friendship, and their exciting plans for the future.