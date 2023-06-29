Luxury Brands For Men On The Cover Of Magazines

Luxury brands for men grace many magazine covers and epitomise sophistication and style. These prestigious labels not only look great on the front cover of a magazine but also define men’s fashion, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and iconic designs. Magazine covers serve as exclusive gateways to the world of luxury, offering a glimpse into the latest trends and timeless classics.

The popularity of luxury brands in men’s fashion

Luxury brands hold immense significance in men’s fashion, transcending mere garments and accessories to become powerful symbols of style, status, and sophistication. From meticulously crafted timepieces to opulent jewellery, tailored clothing, and refined accessories, these brands represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship and exclusivity.

There are actually many brands which started off small and have slowly become more luxurious over the years. For example, Supreme started off as a small anti-luxury brand which has now become a hugely successful company in the last 30 years. Despite the high price tag, people have become obsessed with Supreme over the years, as the brand keeps the hype alive with only a couple of new collection drops each year and also through extensive celebrity collaborations.

Pieces from luxury brands offer men the opportunity to express their individuality and elevate their personal style with meticulously curated collections that embody elegance, refinement, and attention to detail. Luxury brands not only provide men with a tangible means of self-expression but also serve as a testament to their discerning taste, success, and appreciation for the finest things in life.

Luxury clothing brand representation

The representation of luxury clothing brands in magazines holds significant influence over audiences who avidly follow fashion trends and seek inspiration from their favourite celebrities. For instance, the cover feature of ELLE’s June 2023 issue starring Greg Hsu showcased the star wearing Fendi clothing throughout the photoshoot.

Being cover star and story for the Elle Singapore magazine, Greg Hsu wore a variety of stylish and chic outfits and colour palettes, including an all-white suit, neutral shirts and black hoodie. Such celebrity endorsements create a powerful association between the brand, the star’s style, and their recent projects, generating interest and aspiration among readers.

Similarly, when Harry Styles donned a Gucci jacket on the cover of Vogue, it not only elevated his fashion credibility but also solidified Gucci’s position as a brand synonymous with artistic flair and timeless appeal. These instances exemplify how celebrities wearing branded clothing on magazine covers can shape consumer preferences and influence the fashion choices of their dedicated fans.

Luxury watch brands

Magazines have long served as a platform for showcasing luxury watch brands, exemplifying their timeless appeal and status. In a 2012 editorial for Vogue Hommes International titled ‘Les Sept Capitaux,’ British model Sam Webb captivated readers with his portrayal of the seven deadly sins, lensed by photographer Maciek Kobielski.

Styled by Darcy Backlar, Webb’s striking image revealed a yellow-gold watch with a black dial from Rolex, one of the oldest watch brands in the world, which effortlessly exudes luxury and sophistication. This visual narrative not only highlighted the exquisite craftsmanship of the timepiece but also evoked a sense of indulgence and desire.

Similarly, in Man of the World magazine’s 15th issue, fashion photographer Guy Aroch captured model Noah Mills in a platinum Rolex Datejust. Styled by Allan Kennedy, the editorial featured Mills wearing the Rolex as a symbol of opulence and allure. These magazine features not only showcase the aesthetic beauty of luxury watches but also imbue them with narratives and personas that resonate with readers, fueling their desire for these coveted timepieces.

High-end accessories

Magazines serve as captivating platforms to showcase luxury accessories, enticing readers with their exquisite design and distinctive appeal. In the Spring Summer 2020 campaign for Jacques Marie Mage’s Arcs Fantastiques collection, Luka Isaac at KMA collaborated with fashion photographer Craig McDean to create an arresting visual narrative. The campaign showcased luxurious eyewear pieces with intricate details and a nod to vintage aesthetics, capturing the essence of timeless elegance.

Additionally, ELLE MEN showcased the recent collaboration between fragment design and Louis Vuitton in a captivating editorial. Highlighting staple pieces like the logo jacket, duffel bag, and phone case, the editorial fused the imaginative visions of Kim Jones and Hiroshi Fujiwara. These bold accessories, representing the convergence of fashion and streetwear, are destined to become sought-after grails, leaving a lasting impact on the worlds of fashion and style.