MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Duality by Alfonso Anton Cornelis

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Alfonso Anton Cornelis collaborates with models Mattia Narducci and Tomasz Labis on an exclusive story titled “Duality.”

In charge of styling was Giorgio Branduardi, with grooming by Ricky Morandin. The production was supported by stylist assistant Nicola Destro and lighting assistant Massimo Fusardi.

Mattia and Tomasz bring the concept of duality to life, wearing a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces, from the likes of Emporio Armani, Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti, Diesel, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Dolce & Gabbana and more.

Photographer: Alfonso Anton Cornelis

Stylist: Giorgio Branduardi

Model 1: Mattia Narducci

Model 2: Tomasz Labis

Makeup: Ricky Morandin

Hair Stylist: Stefano Gatti

Stylist Assistant 1: Nicola Destro

Lighting Assistant: Massimo Fusardi