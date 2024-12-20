A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black”

Building on the momentum of their ambitious “While You Were Sleeping” collection, A Ma Maniére and Nike are set to extend their collaborative streak into 2025 with a striking new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low. The upcoming release, named the “Black” colorway, promises to uphold the duo’s reputation for merging luxury aesthetics with iconic sneaker designs.

This iteration of the Air Force 1 Low takes a minimalist yet refined approach, featuring a predominantly black upper. A Ma Maniére’s signature design language is evident in the thoughtful details: the brand’s logo replaces the traditional “AIR” branding on the lateral midsole, and a subtle “A” sits atop the heel tab, accompanied by a small Swoosh for understated sophistication. Contrasting white accents outline the primary Swooshes, lending the shoe a sharp visual edge. The icy translucent outsole provides a sleek finishing touch, blending seamlessly with the refined palette.

What elevates this release beyond the sneaker itself is the accompanying presentation. Packaged in a special 10th anniversary box, this collaboration commemorates A Ma Maniére’s milestone with an additional touch of luxury: a burgundy towel featuring the brand’s signature hue. This thoughtful inclusion underscores the brand’s commitment to storytelling through its designs.

While specific release details remain under wraps, the sneaker is anticipated to launch during the summer of 2025 through A Ma Maniére and Nike SNKRS platforms, with a retail price set at $150 USD. This drop is poised to follow the duo’s history of high-demand releases, ensuring its place as a coveted piece among collectors and casual fans alike.

The “Black” Air Force 1 Low embodies the ongoing evolution of the A Ma Maniére x Nike partnership. It continues to highlight the balance between premium craftsmanship and streetwear heritage, capturing the spirit of contemporary sneaker culture. Whether you’re drawn to its clean design or the narrative it represents, this release is a testament to how thoughtful collaborations can reimagine timeless classics.

Stay tuned for further updates as the duo continues to shape the future of sneaker design, one coveted drop at a time.