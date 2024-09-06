MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Matteo Ferri

In this exclusive interview with MMSCENE Magazine, Matteo Ferri reflects on his experiences working closely with Riccardo Tisci during his time at Burberry, a period that shaped his understanding of the fashion industry. Ferri’s journey into the world of modeling came unexpectedly. Growing up in the small town of Ascoli Piceno, Italy, he had little knowledge of the industry until a chance encounter with photographer Lorenzo Marcucci changed everything. At 18, Ferri was scouted while shopping in a clothing store, which quickly led him to Milan and a contract with Elite. Beyond modeling, he maintains a grounded lifestyle through meditation, physical exercise, and journaling—habits that help him stay focused and handle the stress of a demanding industry. Looking ahead, Ferri is eager to expand his creative horizons. He plans to pursue music, drawing from his deep connection to playing the piano, and is also considering taking up mixed martial arts to challenge his mind and body.

For this session, Matteo, at Sight Management, is captures by photographer Ferran Casanova. Cristian Betancurt took care of styling. Ferri is wearing selected pieces from American Apparel, Ferragamo, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, D&G, GDCD, Zara Man, Quick Silver, and Vintage.

Can you share the story of how you first got into modeling? Was it something you always aspired to do?

Modeling wasn’t something I was planning on pursuing, I barely knew anything about it until it happened. I was scouted when I was 18 by a photographer, Lorenzo Marcucci, in a clothing store near Ascoli Piceno, my hometown in central Italy. We took some pictures and a few weeks later I went to Milan where I signed with my first agency, Elite. We’ve been very good friends ever since.

What has been the most memorable moment of your modeling career so far?

There are a couple of these, but I’d say the most memorable moment of my career has been opening the Burberry SS22 show after totally changing my look. I went from having long dark blonde hair to a buzzcut with bleached hair and brows. That look was A look!

You’ve worked with some iconic brands and designers. Who has been your favorite to collaborate with, and why?

My favorite designer by far is Riccardo Tisci. We collaborated a lot during his era at Burberry, and that was a very formative time for me. I tried to soak in as much as I could. I was included in everything that was going on at the house: from cutting and sewing suits over my shoulders, relentless show preparation, e-commerce and fittings, to dinners and after-parties, all of it while meeting very interesting people. I’m very grateful for that.

How do you prepare for a big photoshoot or runway show? Do you have any rituals or routines?

Leading up to a big job, I try to stay grounded and keep in mind what’s important to me. Meditation, journaling, physical exercise, and cold exposure are fundamentals of my routine. The first ones help me recognize my thoughts more clearly and to not identify with them, while exercise and cold teach me how to handle stress better by being exposed to it. You need a strong mind in a strong environment.

Modeling often involves a lot of travel. How do you stay grounded and maintain a sense of routine amidst the constant movement?

Thrift shopping is the answer lol. This is how I find unique pieces that nobody has that characterize my style.

Fashion is always evolving. How do you keep your personal style fresh and relevant while also staying true to yourself?

I don’t feel this pressure too much. I do it for myself, not for others! I exercise to feel healthy and strong, and the way I dress is a reflection of how I feel. Every time I go out, I interpret a different character, and it feels good to express myself through styling. I think that’s the beauty of it too.

As someone who is constantly in the public eye, how do you handle the pressure to always look a certain way?

It’s an industry based on appearance, which means that you are gonna come across people that will use you just for your look and don’t care about your persona. I wish people could be more human and thoughtful.

Are there any aspects of the modeling industry you wish would change or evolve in the coming years?

Follow your path first, take it as a side quest until you’re forced to make it your main thing (if it ever will). Don’t take things personally, it is never about you. Be patient. Work hard. Take chances. Do things you’re not accustomed to. And most importantly, FAIL! You’ll get it right if you try long enough.

What advice would you give to aspiring models who look up to you and want to enter the industry?

I’m gonna dive into music soon. Playing the piano has always been something that really moved me inside, and I feel like the moment to start is finally here. I’m also looking at new forms of physical activity: I’d like to start practicing mixed martial arts. I think it would take my spirit and body to a whole new level, inside and outside the gym. Besides that, I’m always looking out for new experiences. I’m interested in seeing how I respond to new stimuli to get to know myself better. Everything is a chance to learn [smiles]

Photographer – Ferran Casanova @ferran_casanova

Style – Cristian Betancurt @betancurt_style

Model – Matteo Ferri @matteoferrii at Sight Management @sightmanagement