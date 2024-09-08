Nanushka Menswear: Spring Summer 2025 at NYFW

Nanushka Menswear Spring Summer 2025 collection made a debut at New York Fashion Week, marking a noteworthy celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary under the innovative leadership of Founder and Creative Director Sandra Sándor. This milestone collection not only captures the essence of Nanushka’s commitment to craftsmanship and design but distinctly spotlights the evolving narrative of men’s fashion through innovative fabric manipulation and sustainable practices.

The collection breathes new life into menswear with a focus on texture and transformation, employing techniques that emphasize the tactile and visual appeal of each piece. Inspired by a blend of art history and Sandra’s personal journey in fashion design, the collection revisits the basics with a modern twist, turning paper concepts into wearable art. This approach is vividly seen in the use of regenerated materials and novel fabric treatments that underline Nanushka’s pledge to sustainability and innovation.

Hero Nanushka Menswear pieces like the modular cape, crafted from a blend of regenerated leather and wool silk, exemplify the brand’s mastery in blending utility with luxury. Furthermore, the introduction of paper knitted forms and tree-shaped crochet cutouts push the boundaries of traditional menswear, offering a fresh perspective on texture and form.

The collection also showcases a renewed focus on knitwear, repurposing excess stock materials into newly textured garments. This sustainable angle not only champions environmental consciousness but also highlights the meticulous craftsmanship that Nanushka is known for. Techniques such as fabric looping introduce a three-dimensional effect that adds depth to simplistic silhouettes, redefining men’s fashion with an eye for detail and a hand for innovation.

Aesthetically, the collection stays true to Nanushka’s refined palette, with the introduction of new hues like henna, red orange, and olive, enriching the traditional neutrals. These colors bring a vibrant yet sophisticated life to the garments, perfectly suited for the modern man’s wardrobe. The use of subtle hardware and inventive tailoring, with details like western belt enhancements and metal accents, infuses a sense of relaxed yet polished style, ideal for contemporary menswear.

Completing the collection, the Sandi Bag stands out as a hero accessory. It’s an example of how traditional craftsmanship can meet modern needs, featuring hand-stitched details and practical yet stylish designs suited for the modern man.

Discover all the Nanushka Menswear looks from the runway in our gallery:

Two decades and coming to New York for the fashion week is a celebration of how far Nanushka has come and a promising glimpse into the future of independent brands spotlighting menswear. I am thrilled to see such dedication from the Nanushka team and delighted by their well-deserved spotlight at this year’s NYFW. This collection not only honors their past accomplishments but also paves the way for the future of men’s fashion.

