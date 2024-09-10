MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Alex Carrascosa

In this exclusive interview with MMSCENE Magazine, Alex Carrascosa shares his journey from a chance encounter that led to an unexpected career, to landing high-profile campaigns that have seen him grace iconic locations like Times Square. He reflects on his evolving career, the milestones that have impacted him the most, and the balance he strives to maintain between commercial success and personal creativity. As he discusses the realities of modeling, he emphasizes the hard work and dedication required behind the scenes, a perspective often overshadowed by the glamorous façade. He also sheds light on his strategic approach to social media, sharing how he uses it to authentically represent his culture and personal brand. Looking forward, the model shares his aspirations to work with top casting directors and luxury brands, along with a dream to collaborate on a global campaign alongside Kendall Jenner.

]For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Alex Carrascosa from Two Management Barcelona is captured by photographer Ferran Casanova. In charge of the styling is Cristian Betancurt. For this session, Alex is wearing selected pieces from Levi’s, Diesel, Sonia Rykel Vintage, Jared London, Zara Man, Versace, Dior, Uniqlo, and Stylist’s own.

How did you get started in the industry, and what was your breakthrough moment?

I was flying to visit a friend in Mexico City (I am from Aguascalientes a beautiful small city in the occident) and one guy gave me a card, but I was not really interested. After thinking about it I decide to get an interview, and they just signed me without hesitations which was surprising.

From the campaigns you’ve been a part of, which one has had the most impact on you personally or professionally, and why?

I had an amazing shooting in NY who was spotted in TIMESQUARE and look at myself there was just amazing. Also, I had the opportunity to work with Skai Jackson for CACHAREL fragrance and my last big project was directed by the L.A famous movie director JC Molina so now I am having some request in Mexico to do some film roles too!

How do you approach balancing creativity with the commercial side of modeling?

I am a simple person, so I know that modeling is the way to approach my goals, I am always grateful, and I love to do friends and learn about culture, so I am always carrying a journey where I put in words my plans and I try to keep myself educated reading and taking some online degrees.

With your growing presence on social media, how do you decide which content to share with your followers?

This question is a little difficult because you know that social networks are full of content that we don’t really know if it is real or not, but what I try to manage on my social networks is to show my best version, mixing fashion, lifestyle and my honesty and thus, be able to show the world that Mexicans are also made for great things.

Is there a specific strategy you follow for engagement?

Of course, that I use some tools and tips, ha-ha if you follow me, I can share it with you.

Social media allows you to connect directly with your audience. How do you handle the pressure of staying authentic while also growing your brand online?

As I said before, normally, I do a research of tendencies and try to do a mix of organic content with a well curated image.

As someone embedded in both fashion and social media, how do you see the role of models evolving in the age of influencers and digital platforms?

I am concerned that the models and influencers don’t understand the power of the social media, if the people could be less selfish and more conscientious, we could use this platform to change the world.

Modeling is often perceived as a glamorous profession, but there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes. Can you share a challenging experience you’ve faced and how you overcame it?

Honestly only 1% of the potential models can get access to the glamorous part of this industry, People only see what is shown on social networks, but in reality, it is a profession that is not made for everyone, since it requires hard work, dedication, effort, tears and laughter. But it’s a job for people who actually love and enjoy doing it, and I would like to the world understand that we are here trying to earn us the life and we are hard workers no matter what do they saw on internet. It’s satisfactory and funny, sometimes is a complicated job. It’s not a job that anyone could handle.

You’ve worked with a variety of creatives and photographers. Who has been your most memorable collaborator, and what did you learn from that experience?

I have many great memories from all jobs, all the photographers, stylists, makeup and hair artists have the same relevance for me, and I feel happy and grateful to have the opportunity to work with all of them. Since each one has left a beautiful memory in my career as a model/actor.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style and personality go very much hand in hand since I try to be a simple and relaxed guy but at the same time have class and personality, I like people to remember me not only for how I dress but also for my unique and peculiar personality. Yes, I don’t like to go unnoticed anywhere I show up.

Looking ahead, what are your goals for your modeling career and your work as a content creator?

I would really love to do the Milan or Paris fashion week, working for main castings directors like Michele Lee, Samuel Elis, David Chen, Pier Giorgio, or Ashley should be a dream for me!

Are there any particular brands or projects you’re aiming to collaborate with?

I am open to work with any client who could feel connected to my profile, but if you asked me, Tom Ford, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Zara Men, Balenciaga, Balmain, Amiri, Versace, Valentino, Dior, Prada, Massimo Dutti, Loewe, Palomo Spain, and Calvin Klein are some of my favorite labels. And I want to work in a world wile campaign with Kendall Jenner.

Photography – Ferran Casanova @ferran_casanova

Style – Cristian Betancurt @betancurt_style

Model – Alex Carrascosa @alexcarrascosa at Two Management Barcelona

@twomanagementbarcelona