SS25 América: Willy Chavarria’s Vision of Fashion and Activism

The collaboration with adidas was a key moment, unveiling 22 looks that challenged traditional ideas of sportswear. Among the standout pieces was Chavarria’s reinterpretation of the classic 1978 “Jabbar” sneaker, originally designed for basketball legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar. This partnership spoke to Chavarria’s commitment to cultural storytelling through fashion, using the collaboration to celebrate not only Abdul Jabbar’s athletic achievements but his advocacy for social justice. The collection also introduced The Jalisco Oxford shoe, created in collaboration with Allen Edmonds, which transcended traditional fashion boundaries with its gender-neutral and seasonless design, a nod to Chavarria’s Mexican-American roots.

Chavarria’s ongoing dedication to advocacy was further highlighted through his collaboration with the ACLU. Announced during the show, the partnership centered on a forthcoming panel discussion with GQ and the ACLU, scheduled for later in the month. This initiative underscores Chavarria’s focus on leveraging fashion as a tool for sparking dialogue around social issues.

In a fitting conclusion, the runway saw the debut of the Willy Chavarria x Tequila Don Julio Capsule Collection, inspired by Mexican iconography and the Día de Muertos holiday. The collection featured a range of items, including a linen guayabera shirt, handcrafted accessories, and a straw ranchero hat, all paying homage to Mexican traditions of family.

The América collection is a reflection of Chavarria’s mission to uplift the underrepresented. By weaving personal and cultural history into his designs, he created a runway experience that was as emotionally resonant as it was visually striking.

América solidified Willy Chavarria’s standing as a designer who refuses to shy away from the complexities of modern society, using his platform to highlight issues of identity, community, and empowerment. Through thought-provoking designs and storytelling, Chavarria continues to push the boundaries of fashion, making his voice heard in both the industry.

View the collection in the Gallery below: