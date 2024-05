For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS photographer Giuseppe Falla captures model Pablo Fernandez. In charge of styling is Ivanca while hair and makeup is done by Sol Carbajal.

For this session, Pablo is wearing selected pieces from The Artelier, 072C, Lemachet, SavagexFenty, and Palomo Spain.

Photography – Giuseppe Falla @giuseppefalla

Talent – Pablo Fernandez @frenchhconnection

Styling – Ivanca @ivanca

Make Up/Hair – Sol Carbajal @solcarbajalmakeup