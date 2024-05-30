Loewe FW 24 Precollection Campaign by Juergen Teller

Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, has been focusing on contrasts such as big and small or high and low with the latest collections from the brand, investigating issues of scale and proportion. The Fall Winter 2024 precollection campaign, which experiments with these ratios in both design and visuals, gives life to this idea. Built in 1929, the Bekonscot Model hamlet is the oldest original model hamlet in the world and serves as the backdrop for the campaign. The campaign features an eclectic group of artists and creatives such as Archie Madekwe, Dan Levy, Enzo Vogrincic, Kit Connor, Lesley Manville, Sophie Wilde, and 070 Shake. Anderson’s nephew Alfie Anderson makes a special appearance.

Renowned for his raw and thoughtful imagery, photographer Juergen Teller once again gives his own perspective to LOEWE’s campaign. The pictures contrast the models’ serious nearly perplexing looks with the whimsical, little settings of Bekonscot. The collection’s mix of cropped and stretched shapes, enormous bows, and sculptural draping is reflected in this playful yet stark combination. To emphasise the play of scale even more, classic LOEWE bags like the Puzzle Fold tote, Flamenco Purse, and Squeeze bag are offered in supple, soft versions. Teller’s method lends a hint of dry humour and a documentary atmosphere.

The nostalgic and fantastical quality of the Bekonscot Model Village setting is enhanced in this campaign. Posing in silly yet thought-provoking ways, the models include Alison Oliver holding the Flamenco Purse in a fortification and Sophie Wilde leaning against a castle wall holding a denim Squeeze bag. Holding a Flamenco Backpack, Enzo Vogrincic teeters over a railway tunnel while Lesley Manville totes a gigantic sunflower next to the Squeeze bag. 070 Shake looks into the camera, a little deer perched on her head.

The talents featured in the campaign are notable for their varied backgrounds and achievements. Alison Oliver, an Irish actor, has gained acclaim for her roles in “Saltburn” and “Conversations with Friends,” earning a nomination at the Irish Film and Television Awards. Archie Madekwe, known for his performances in “Saltburn” and “Gran Turismo,” has worked with filmmakers like Ari Aster and made his West End debut in Edward Albee’s “The Goat.” Dan Levy, an Emmy-winning creator, is best known for co-creating “Schitt’s Creek” and recently directed and starred in Netflix’s “Good Grief.”

