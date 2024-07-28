8 Timeless Accessories All Men Must Have

Taylor Swift had a point when she penned the lyric ‘we never go out of style’. She may have been referring to her ex-partner, Harry Styles (if the rumors are to be believed). However, this line can also refer to a range of men’s accessories that are as timeless as that song and her career is likely to be.

If you are a fashion-forward guy, you’ll know which ones we are referring to. However, for those who need a subtle hint in the right direction, here are nine timeless accessories all men must have rounded up by MMSCENE Magazine’s fashion editors:

1. Designer Sunglasses

Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) in Fight Club, Neo (Keano Reeves) in The Matrix trilogy, and perhaps most famous of all, Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun all rocked looks defined by designer sunglasses. And when you need to make a statement, so should you. These aren’t the sunglasses you wear to Coles or at the footy. They are the ones you reserve exclusively for upscale events like a black-tie gala or awards ceremony when you are dressing to impress.

We are talking about something like a quality pair of Carrera luxury sunglasses that have a real ‘wow’ factor. We are sure you know what we mean.

2. Classy Watch

Not every guy wears a proper old-school watch these days, thanks to their phone or Fitbit’s ability to tell them the time. However, just like with a top-notch pair of sunglasses, there are times when a classy, statement watch is the perfect accessory.

If your budget can stretch to it, a Blancpain, Frederique Constant, Hublot or good old Rolex makes quite the impression at a sales pitch or corporate event. However, if your finances can’t stretch that far, a digital Casio, Omega or trusty Timex won’t let you down.

3. Chains

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, silver chains, and in particular, gold chains, were a massive status symbol, denoting wealth and success worthy of attention. Everyone from John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever to Messers Holding, Garner, Roberts, and the rest of the ferocious fast bowlers of the West Indian cricket team wore them as a badge of honor. Chains are still popular today, thanks to the likes of Ryan Gosling in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ and rap stars like 50 Cent bringing them back into fashion.

Therefore, find yourself a suitable rope, block, Figaro or cable style and wear it with an open shirt when the time is right.

4. Rings

Men have worn rings for thousands of years to convey their power, wealth, commitment to a cause, or achievement. Just like with chains, when you put them on, they showcase your personality and style. Furthermore, whether that be gold, signet, zamak or knuckle in design, find something that will help define the image you want to convey. Men’s rings of various sizes are often brought back by the popular culture, especially when it comes to hip hop music stars, where jewellery as integral part of a performer’s styling.

5. Cufflinks

For any high-powered business meeting or formal social occasion, such as a gala ball or wedding, cufflinks are a must. It can be difficult to know which cufflinks to wear, as there are plenty of different styles, such as antique, Art Deco and vintage, that drip with character. However, a good rule of thumb is that their color should match whatever jewelry you wear.

Therefore, if you are rocking gold chains, earrings and rings, you’ll need to pair them with gold cufflinks as well.

6. Zippo Lighter

If you are going to smoke cigars, you might as well light them with a statement zippo lighter. Even if you don’t smoke, it is worth having one on hand for those who do.

There are plenty of impressive Zippo lighters on the market, so try to find one that matches your personality and provides you with an air of sophistication.

7. Quality Belt

Regardless of whether your pants fit you perfectly, you should always pair them with a good quality belt. You can’t beat the look of a crisp shirt tucked into a pair of pants that are finished with a statement waist piece.

Traditionally, leather has been the go-to for many guys, with brands like Politix, Boss and A.P.C. leading the way. Just remember, whatever belt you choose, it should match your shoes.

8. Phone Case

Over the last decade, phone cases have firmly established themselves as a must-have accessory, and it’s likely they will remain that way for many years to come. Therefore, if you are a fashion-forward guy, this provides you with a fabulous opportunity to showcase your style to the world with a smart looking phone case design that perfectly conveys your unique personality and how you want the world to perceive you.