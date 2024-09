For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” model Raul Verdú from The Gamble(r)s Management is captured by photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló.

For this session, Raul is wearing selected pieces from Burberry, Vintage, Zadig Voltaire, COS, Prada, Versace, Jewelry in Lebanon, Loewe, Jacquemus, and Levis.

Photographer – Vinyet Feliubadaló @byvinyet

Model – Raul Verdú @raulverdu_ from @gamblersmgmt