Dsquared2 reveals its latest vision for Fall Winter 2024 with the Icon New Generation collection, a powerful extension of their signature line. The theme this season is clear: individuality takes the lead. The collection, created for those who walk their own path, amplifies the brand’s fearless approach, introducing contemporary shapes, textured materials, and inventive designs. Every piece invites wearers to stand out, making a distinct statement while reimagining personal style.

The standout element of the Icon New Generation collection is the introduction of a sloped logo, marking a fresh chapter for the brand. This sleek symbol runs through the collection in tones of black, white, and camel, appearing on an array of statement pieces. Women’s cropped nylon jackets, oversized hoodies, and curved denim jeans add a modern edge, while men’s matte leather and glossy nylon jackets work effortlessly with baggy black denim, presenting a relaxed yet rebellious look.

Texture plays a key role in the collection, with items like the camel-colored teddy faux fur hooded sweatshirt elevating the balance of comfort and fashion. Paired with matching shorts and thick-soled rubber boots, these pieces combine streetwear appeal with luxury details. For men, the camel shade extends into cargo-style cotton canvas pants, offering rugged practicality with a refined touch.

The accessory range complements the collection with equal strength. Puffy nylon backpacks and belt bags in teddy fabric carry the sloped logo, appearing in bold or embroidered designs. Women’s bags, from oversized hold-alls to rounded leather hobos, feature the logo in subtle tone-on-tone treatments. The accessories lineup, including hats, mittens, and padded hooded pieces, not only protects against the cold but also reinforces the unique character of the collection.

Footwear makes its mark with the introduction of the “Puffer” sneaker. Inspired by 90s fashion, this exaggerated design features voluminous shapes and a padded tongue, offering a playful yet practical shoe for everyday wear. Crafted from soft black or white leather, the “Puffer” sneaker is a nod to retro styles while remaining firmly in the now, merging comfort and style effortlessly.

Dsquared2’s Icon New Generation collection is a statement of individuality and creativity. With oversized silhouettes, innovative textures, and the introduction of a new logo, the brand redefines modern fashion. This season’s collection is for those who dare to stand out, ensuring that every look feels personal, powerful, and undeniably iconic.

