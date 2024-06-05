MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Matarrese by Sara Fabbri

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Sara Fabbri captures model Sebastian Matarrese from Sophie Models. Styling is done by Romualdo Corvino, asissted by Linda Tamiozzo, Annavera Povolo, Lucrezia Fattori, and Claudia Russo, while hair and makeup is by Anna Verzeroli. In charge of casting and production is Jessica Lovato with assistance from Fabio Carrusci.
For this session, Sebastian is wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Gallo, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Marsell, Dsquared2, Alexander McQueen, Marni, Celine Homme, Diesel, and Roberto Cavalli.
Model – Sebastian Matarrese @sebastianmatarrese via Sophie Models @sophie.models
Photographer – Sara Fabbri @saraoblivion
Casting – Production – Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_
Stylist – Romualdo Corvino @romualdocorvino
Styling assistants
Linda Tamiozzo @linda.tamiozzo
Annavera Povolo @annavera.povolo
Lucrezia Fattori @lucrezia_fattori
Claudia Russo @cla_russoo
Hair and Make Up – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua
Filmmaker – Michel Liguori @michel.liguori
Editing Video – Salvatore Ianelli @salvatore.iannelli
Assistant Production – Fabio Carrusci @carruscifabio