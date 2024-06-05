MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Matarrese by Sara Fabbri

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Sara Fabbri captures model Sebastian Matarrese from Sophie Models. Styling is done by Romualdo Corvino, asissted by Linda Tamiozzo, Annavera Povolo, Lucrezia Fattori, and Claudia Russo, while hair and makeup is by Anna Verzeroli. In charge of casting and production is Jessica Lovato with assistance from Fabio Carrusci.

For this session, Sebastian is wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Gallo, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Marsell, Dsquared2, Alexander McQueen, Marni, Celine Homme, Diesel, and Roberto Cavalli.

Model – Sebastian Matarrese @sebastianmatarrese via Sophie Models @sophie.models

Photographer – Sara Fabbri @saraoblivion

Casting – Production – Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_

Stylist – Romualdo Corvino @romualdocorvino

Styling assistants

Linda Tamiozzo @linda.tamiozzo

Annavera Povolo @annavera.povolo

Lucrezia Fattori @lucrezia_fattori

Claudia Russo @cla_russoo

Hair and Make Up – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua

Filmmaker – Michel Liguori @michel.liguori

Editing Video – Salvatore Ianelli @salvatore.iannelli

Assistant Production – Fabio Carrusci @carruscifabio