MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Matarrese by Sara Fabbri

Stylist Romualdo Corvino and photographer Sara Fabbri team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Sara Fabbri captures model Sebastian Matarrese from Sophie Models. Styling is done by Romualdo Corvino, asissted by Linda Tamiozzo, Annavera Povolo, Lucrezia Fattori, and Claudia Russo, while hair and makeup is by Anna Verzeroli. In charge of casting and production is Jessica Lovato with assistance from Fabio Carrusci.

For this session, Sebastian is wearing selected pieces from Ferragamo, Gallo, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, Marsell, Dsquared2, Alexander McQueen, Marni, Celine Homme, Diesel, and Roberto Cavalli.

vest CALVIN KLEIN, pants and hat DOLCE & GABBANA, shoes MARSELL / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look FERRAGAMO, socks GALLO / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look ROBERTO CAVALLI, shoes CELINE HOMME / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
suits and shoes DIESEL, shirt ROBERTO CAVALLI, bracelet ROBERTO CAVALLI / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look CELINE HOMME / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look CELINE HOMME / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
trench and boxer CALVIN KLEIN, socks MARNI, shoes MARSELL / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look ALEXANDER MCQUEEN / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look DSQUARED2 / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
total look DSQUARED2 / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE
vest CALVIN KLEIN, pants and hat DOLCE & GABBANA, shoes MARSELL / photography © Sara Fabbri for MMSCENE

Model – Sebastian Matarrese @sebastianmatarrese via Sophie Models @sophie.models
Photographer – Sara Fabbri @saraoblivion
Casting – Production – Jessica Lovato @jessicalovato_
Stylist – Romualdo Corvino @romualdocorvino
Styling assistants
Linda Tamiozzo @linda.tamiozzo
Annavera Povolo @annavera.povolo
Lucrezia Fattori @lucrezia_fattori
Claudia Russo @cla_russoo
Hair and Make Up – Anna Verzeroli @annaverzeroli_mua
Filmmaker – Michel Liguori @michel.liguori
Editing Video – Salvatore Ianelli @salvatore.iannelli
Assistant Production – Fabio Carrusci @carruscifabio

