Jimmy Fallon Models Kith for TaylorMade 2024 Collection

Kith and TaylorMade have come together once again to launch collection that merges the worlds of high fashion and high-performance golf. Their latest collaboration introduces a series of technical golf apparel, accessories, and equipment, all reimagined through the creative lens of Kith.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The promotional campaign features the charismatic Jimmy Fallon at the scenic Pebble Beach Golf Links, America’s premier golf resort. This choice of location and personality helps bridge the collection’s appeal between avid golfers and the fashion-conscious audience.

The launch was marked by a celebratory tournament at Pebble Beach from June 2nd to 4th, drawing attention to the stylish and functional aspects of the collection. Additionally, an exclusive pop-up store at The Lodge at Pebble Beach has been set up, where the collection will be available for a limited two-month period.

Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade’s VP of Product Creation, commented on the collaboration, noting the mutual passion for golf that drives this partnership. He emphasized the creative fusion of both brands’ identities, which has resulted in products that offer a fresh take on golf apparel and equipment.

The collection includes the Kith for TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, priced at $650, which combines style with innovation in a Rose Gold and Black design. The Kith P·790 Irons, available for $1750, feature a gradient color scheme optimized with FLTD CG™ technology for enhanced performance. The Kith MG4 Wedges, used by golf legends like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, introduce a unique aesthetic and are priced at $295. The Kith Spider Tour Putter, with its stunning rainbow PVD finish, offers a unique blend of luxury and performance for $445. The Kith TP5 Golf Ball, designed for a softer feel and enhanced spin, is available for $55 per dozen.

The apparel line extends into technical silhouettes designed to offer comfort and style on the golf course. It includes everything from course-ready jackets and polos to casual wear like crewnecks and hoodies. Women’s golf fashion is also a highlight with statement dresses and coordinating sets.

Also, Kith has expanded its collaboration with adidas, presenting a duo of golf shoes: the Kith for adidas Samba Golf and the Kith for adidas Tour 260 24, which showcase exceptional style and grip.