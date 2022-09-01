in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Docker by Julie Nagel

Photographer Julie captures our latest exclusive story starring stunning Tiaan Fluks

Julie Nagel
Coat – DAMUR
Shirt – LOST LEGENDS
Pants – VERSACE

Photographer Julie Nagel and stylist Markus Galic team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled The Docker featuring handsome Tiaan Fluks at Kult Models. In charge of beauty was  Josephine Winter.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Tiaan is wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Adidas, Armani, Dolce&Gabbana, Missoni, Marcel Von Berlin, Prada, Tommy Hilgfiger, Stella McCartney among others.

Julie Nagel
Coat – DAMUR
Shirt – LOST LEGENDS
Julie Nagel
Jacket – MARTIN MARGIELLA VINTAGE
Tanktop – TORCHPACK
Shorts – CAVALLI CLASS
Leggings – NIKE
Coat – SCERVINO STREET
Tank top – POLO RALPH LAUREN
Pants – CAVALLI
Boots – COSTUME NATIONAL VINTAGE
Sweater & cardigan – THOMMY HILFIGER
Sweater & cardigan – THOMMY HILFIGER
Leather shorts – MARCEL VON BERLIN
Belt – PRADA
Vest – EMP
T-Shirt – MOSCHINO
Jeans – ARMANI
Socks – MICHALSKY
Shoes – STELLA MC CARTNEY
Vest – EMP
T-Shirt – MOSCHINO
Jeans – ARMANI
Leather jacket – MARCEL VON BERLIN
Tank top – TORCHPACK
Leggings – AEANCE
Skirt – FILIPPA K. Boots – HELMUT LANG VINTAGE
Cap – EMPORIO ARMANI
Beanie – MOSCHINO
Julie Nagel
Poloshirt – JOHN SMEDLEY
Scarf – MISSONI
Leather jacket – MARCEL VON BERLIN
Tank top – TORCHPACK
Leggings – AEANCE
Skirt – FILIPPA K.
Boots – HELMUT LANG VINTAGE
Cap – EMPORIO ARMANI
Beanie – MOSCHINO
Blouson – CONVERSE VINTAGE
Sweater – LINDBERGH
Shorts – SILKSILK
Pants – THOMMY HILFIGER
Boots – COSTUME NATIONAL VINTAGE
Vest – EMP
T-Shirt – MOSCHINO
Jeans – ARMANI
Socks – MICHALSKY
Shoes – STELLA MC CARTNEY

Photography: Julie Nagel – www.julienagel.de
Model: Tiaan Fluks, at Kult Models @kultmodels
Stylist: Markus Galic @stylingmarkus
Hair an Makeup Artist : Josephine Winter Instagram: @by.josephine.winter at Nina Klein Instagram: @ninakleinagency

