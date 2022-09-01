MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: The Docker by Julie Nagel

Photographer Julie Nagel and stylist Markus Galic team up for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled The Docker featuring handsome Tiaan Fluks at Kult Models. In charge of beauty was Josephine Winter.

For the story Tiaan is wearing selected pieces from Alexander McQueen, Adidas, Armani, Dolce&Gabbana, Missoni, Marcel Von Berlin, Prada, Tommy Hilgfiger, Stella McCartney among others.

Photography: Julie Nagel – www.julienagel.de

Model: Tiaan Fluks, at Kult Models @kultmodels

Stylist: Markus Galic @stylingmarkus

Hair an Makeup Artist : Josephine Winter Instagram: @by.josephine.winter at Nina Klein Instagram: @ninakleinagency