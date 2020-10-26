WEEK ON IG: Conan Gray, Xavier Serrano, Sasha Trautvein…

Must see IG moments from the last week with MMSCENE cover star Xavier Serrano and fellow models Zsombor Hajdu, Moritz Hau, Brian Whittaker, Jakob Jokerst, Jungsu King and Sasha Trautvein.

In addition to must see posts from Conan Gray and Antoni Porowski. Check out all of the last week’s action:

“Happy Boy😆. What’s your favorite food?🍔. I think I’ve had more cheat days in the past 2 months than within the previous 2 years combined😂🙌 Sometimes you just gotta do what makes you feel good😉” @moritz_hau

“Working out with the mask is making the job 10 times harder… and satisfying 😜💪🏼” @xserrano9

“after watching her drink about a gallon of ocean water it dawned on me that no matter how much I brag about how smart neon is, she is, in fact, a dog. also this was taken a month ago she’s fine” @antoni

“🕊” @conangray

“how is your Caturday?” @zsombor_hajdu

“💗💗💗💕” @dafa_george

“I smile for everything but the camera 🙃“ @brianhwhittaker

“Hey there, today just a mirror pic after waking up 🌚 Explored Milan a little what did you do today??👀 swipe for 🐠” @jakob.jokerst

“Coffee date? ☕️” @florianmacek

@kjs__jun [junsu king]

“see you soon guys” @sashadidntwakeup