MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hubert Gromadzki by Kamila Solarz
Photographer Kamila Solarz captured Back to my Ways story featuring the handsome Hubert Gromadzki
The handsome Hubert Gromadzki stars in Back to my Ways session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kamila Solarz. In charge of styling was Ewa Michalik, with beauty from hair stylist Daniel Frankowski, and makeup artist Izabela Magda.
For the story, Hubert, represented by Specto Models and Elite Models, is wearing selected pieces from Saint Warsaw, DOOM3K, Levi’s, Adidas, Warsaw Saints, Vans, Bola, Weekday, Neige, Sofix, Juzam, Kas Kryst, Van Graaf, Finshley & Harding London, Converse, Champion, Pat Guzik, Animals Wave, Polo Ralph Lauren, Wilvorst, and Tomasz Ossoliński.