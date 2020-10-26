in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Hubert Gromadzki by Kamila Solarz

Photographer Kamila Solarz captured Back to my Ways story featuring the handsome Hubert Gromadzki

Hubert Gromadzki
T-Shirt & Coat: Neige
Suit: Tomasz Ossoliński
Shoes: Sofix

The handsome Hubert Gromadzki stars in Back to my Ways session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Kamila Solarz. In charge of styling was Ewa Michalik, with beauty from hair stylist Daniel Frankowski, and makeup artist Izabela Magda.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story, Hubert, represented by Specto Models and Elite Models, is wearing selected pieces from Saint Warsaw, DOOM3K, Levi’s, Adidas, Warsaw Saints, Vans, Bola, Weekday, Neige, Sofix, Juzam, Kas Kryst, Van Graaf, Finshley & Harding London, Converse, Champion, Pat Guzik, Animals Wave, Polo Ralph Lauren, Wilvorst, and Tomasz Ossoliński.

Hubert Gromadzki
Crewneck: Van Graaf / Champion
Coat: Kas Kryst
Shorts: Pat Guzik
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Hubert Gromadzki
Shirt: Levi’s
Jacket: Saint Warsaw
Coat: Neige
Trousers: DOOM3K
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Jewellery: Juzam
Hubert Gromadzki
Coat: Bola
Jacket: Kas Kryst
Trousers: Neige
Suspenders: Van Graaf / Finshley & Harding London
Signet: Juzam
Shoes: Converse
Kamila Solarz
Coat: Bola
T-Shirt: Animals Wave
Trousers & Beanie: Levi’s
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Kamila Solarz
Turtleneck: Bola
Vest: Weekday
Bucket Hat, Jeans: Levi’s
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Vans
Kamila Solarz
T-Shirt: Van Graaf / Polo Ralph Lauren
Suit: Van Graaf / Wilvorst
Jacket: Neige
Kamila Solarz
Hoodie, Jacket: Levi’s
Trousers: Bola
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Kamila Solarz
Jacket: Saint Warsaw
Trousers: DOOM3K
Bucket Hat: Levi’s
Watch: Time Trend Adidas
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Vans
Kamila Solarz
Crewneck: Van Graaf / Champion
Coat: Kas Kryst
Shorts: Pat Guzik
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Kamila Solarz
Coat: Bola
Jacket: Kas Kryst
Trousers: Neige
Suspenders: Van Graaf / Finshley & Harding London
Signet: Juzam
Shoes: Converse
Kamila Solarz
Turtleneck: Bola
Vest: Weekday
Bucket Hat: Levi’s
Jeans: Levi’s
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Vans
Kamila Solarz
Shirt: Levi’s
Jacket: Saint Warsaw
Coat: Neige
Trousers: DOOM3K
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Sofix
Jewellery: Juzam
Kamila Solarz
T-Shirt & Coat: Neige
Suit: Tomasz Ossoliński
Shoes: Sofix
Kamila Solarz
Jacket: Saint Warsaw
Trousers: DOOM3K
Bucket Hat: Levi’s
Watch: Time Trend Adidas
Socks: Warsaw Saints
Shoes: Vans

Photographer: Kamila Solarz – kamilasolarz.com
Stylist: Ewa Michalik – ewamichalik.com
Makeup Artist: Izabela Magda
Hair Stylist: Daniel Frankowski
Model: Hubert Gromadzki at Specto Models, Elite Models

editorialsexclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WEEK ON IG: Conan Gray, Xavier Serrano, Sasha Trautvein…
GUCCI

Beautiful Items from a Wardrobe: GUCCI Epilogue Collection