Discover Tommy Hilfiger‘s Fall Winter 2020 Moving Forward Together campaign captured by fashion photographer Dan Martensen. Stars of the session are Alton Mason, Geron McKinley, James Turlington, Kendall Harrison, Kit Butler, Neels Visser, Ralph Souffrant, and Zhao Lei among others.



In charge of styling was Clare Richardson, with set design from Heath Mattioli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, and makeup artist Frank B.