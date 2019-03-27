Paris Brosnan Covers Rollacoaster Magazine Spring Summer 2019 Issue

The rising star on the modeling scene Paris Brosnan at Next Management takes the cover of Rollacoaster Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Luca Falcioni, with grooming from beauty artist Alexa Hernandez at Forward Artists.

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Rollacoaster Magazine – rollacoaster.tv

