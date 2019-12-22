MODEL TALK: Bing van den Berg



Bing van den Berg a promising fresh face on the scene sits down for exclusive Model Talk interview by Maja Vuckovic. Bing talks about getting discovered, downtime and future plans.

Who is Bing? – I was born in Tucson, Arizona and lived there for about 8 years until moving thousands of miles away to Artwerp, Belgium. I currently live in London finishing up my degree in Real Estate Investment. Moving all around the world has given me a different perspective on life and am extremely grateful for that. I love travelling the world, seeing new places and meeting new people.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modelling? – I was discovered by pure coincidence. I was walking down the street and someone came up to me and asked if I did any Modelling. At that time I hadn’t done any so I took a couple of Photos and they hired me for a Job. I have been modelling on and off since I was about 15 but was only assigned to an agency one year later.

Was modelling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen? – I had never really thought about modelling before people started to approach me. A lot of people always mentioned it to me but I never really saw it as a long term career path.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model? – I was nervous of course. I had no prior experience and didn’t really know what to do in front of a camera. The team quickly made me feel welcome and told me not to worry. They gave me many tips and tricks that I’ve still taken with me till today.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modelling industry? – When I first started modelling I always thought that height was almost as important as looks in this industry. I soon came to realize that the taller you are the more difficult it becomes to shoot. You also don’t only have to be good looking by the common standards. As long as your face has something special it can look amazing.

What does your career do for you? – Being a model gives me the opportunity to make some money and have a lot of fun on the side of my studies.

What’s your most memorable shoot? – My most memorable shoot was my first one. The shoot was for Abercrombie & Fitch. It was one of my favourite clothing brands so it was

amazing to shoot for them. I also learnt the most from this shoot.

Your dream modelling job? – My dream modelling job would definitely be for one of the high end designer brands, working for houses such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada…I love the way they shoot their campaigns and would like to be a part of one one day.

What have you learned from the modelling industry? – The industry is very diverse. Different areas around the world have other requirements regarding looks. It is much more difficult for me to get a job in London then at is in Los Angeles. Each market is looking for different looks.

What do you like to do when you have time off? – Besides playing sports in my time off I enjoy being around my friends. I engage with friends in social activities and love spending time just talking and enjoying each others company.

If you weren’t a model what would you be? – Right now I’m a student and a model. If I had chosen not to do any modelling I would have most certainly still be a student. I would want to be an

actor, perhaps someday. Since a young age I’ve always had it in the back of my mind but reality made me choose something I know I can build off of.

What do you enjoy the most in life? – What I enjoy most in life is definitely spending time with my friends and my girlfriend. I am the happiest when I am around them and there is never a dull moment.

So what’s your favourite thing to do? – Travelling and exploring new places with them.

Your personal passion or hidden talents? – My passion lies with sports. I have adored watching and playing sports all of my life, especially soccer. Soccer will always have a special part in my life. When I’m on the pitch nothing else matters anymore and I’m just focused on playing the best I possibly can.

How would you describe your personal style, Where do you get your inspiration from? – I wouldn’t call myself Hype-beast but I definitely get my inspiration from them.

What do you do to stay in shape? – I play A LOT of sports including soccer, basketball, Tennis etc. During the week I usually go to the gym at least 4/5 times. I enjoy the gym the most. There is no better feeling than finishing a workout and going home to relax.

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily? – Of course! Without my routine my skin feels dry and broken. My routine includes

1) Rinse my face with water and apply Clinique Liquid facial soap

2) I apply my face we Clarifying lotion to take off all the dirt that has accumulated over my face during the day

3) I wash everything off with water

4) I finally apply my face with Biodermal day and night cream.

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

1) Logan Paul ( Very motivating and always pushed for success)

2) Cristiano Ronaldo ( Athlete. Healthy lifestyle)

3) Silent Affair ( This is an account that belongs to one of my friends. What he is doing with his business really motivates me.

5 facts about you people may not know.

1) I don’t drink coffee

2) I am a very good soccer player but choose a different path

3) One of my favourite things to do is stay in and watch a movie.

4) I enjoy rainy and dark weather because its cozy

5) I cry during sad moves

Name three places that you want to travel to.

1) Australia

2) Brazil

3) Japan

What’s on your current playlist?

Techno, Techno and more techno. Mix at in with a little bit of Hip/Hop

What are your plans for the future? – My plans for the future are to finish my current studies, I really like this study and look forward to working in this field in the future. In regard to modelling, I would love to walk for one of the big show seasons one day New York, Milan or London.

Keep up with Bing on Instagram @bingvandenberg

