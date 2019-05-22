in Advertising Campaigns, ELITE Models, Fresh Faces, Menswear, Modelwerk, Soul Artist Management

JORDAN PARIS and DAVID DE JESUS GARCIA for STEVE MADDEN

JORDAN PARIS and DAVID DE JESUS GARCIA land this year’s Steve Madden Shoe collection shoot for Spring Summer 2019.


Discover the latest STEVE MADDEN spring summer 2019 collection models by the promising JORDAN PARIS and DAVID DE JESUS GARCIA. In charge of the session was photographer Sharif Hamza with styling from creative director Matthew Ellenberger.

Jordan and David are represented by U Models in New York. Scroll down for more of the Steve Madden men’s Spring Summer collection shoot.

Steve Madden SS19
Photographer: Sharif Hamza
Creative Director: Matthew Ellenberger
Hair Stylist: Braydon Nelson
Makeup Artist: Grace Ahn
Casting Director: Ricky Michiels
Manicurist: Jini Lim @ See Management

Models Jordan Paris U Models, Soul Artist Management New York, Elite Model Management Milan, M Management Paris, Modelwerk Germany and Kult Models Australia.

Discover the full Spring Summer 2019 Steve Madden Shoe Collection on Design Scene Magazine.

