AUGUSTA ALEXANDER FOR STEVE MADDEN SUMMER COLLECTION
Top model AUGUSTA ALEXANDER is working his poses for STEVE MADDEN‘s latest collection shoot. Augusta who’s mother agency is Wiener Models is the shoe giant’s summer collection face, posing in the latest from sneakers, to slides.
Augusta is also represented by SOUL ARTIST MANAGEMENT in New York, SIGHT MANAGEMENT STUDIO in Barcelona, while with KULT Model Agency he’s in Hamburg, Cape Town and Sydney. In Milano Augusta is part of the d’men board at d‘management Group.
