Carhartt WIP and Nike Reveal Their Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Carhartt WIP and Nike introduce their Fall Winter 2026 collection with a campaign film set in Manhattan after dark. Director Bing Cao shoots on 35mm, following three strangers on separate commutes. It is the first collaboration between the brands in eight years, bringing together six apparel pieces and three versions of the Air Max Goadome Low WIP.

The cast brings three different occupations to the film. Christiano Wennmann is head pizzaiolo at Scarr’s on the Lower East Side, Rasheem Dunn is a Dyckman Tournament basketball MVP, and Abi Asisa is a London-based cellist and producer. Cao uses a cool, muted palette as the film cuts between their routes. The canvas jacket, brushed sweats and low-cut Goadome appear as clothes worn in transit, with the commute providing a common setting for people who never meet.

The Air Max Goadome Low WIP takes its material cues from the Half Dome. Carhartt WIP layers suede and leather over a canvas upper, using metallic Swoosh details and eyelets against the textured fabrics. The brand adds its name to the foxing. Black and British Tan join Green, a colorway exclusive to Carhartt WIP.

In the apparel, Nike’s Windrunner provides a line the designers can use in two different ways. On the Windrunner Active Jacket, the chevron runs along the chest, as it does on Nike’s running shell. Mesh lining and toggle fastenings also come from the sportswear side of the collaboration. Carhartt WIP supplies the stonewashed Dearborn Canvas, kangaroo pocket and triple stitching associated with its Active Jacket.

The same angle appears at the knee of the Windrunner Drewe Pant. The designers use the Windrunner’s 26-degree chevron to set the angle of the reinforced knee panels. The trousers keep the relaxed cut of the Drewe Pant, with double-layer knees, a hammer loop and tool pockets drawn from the Double Knee Pant. It is a small pattern change that makes the connection between the jacket and trousers visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carhartt Work In Progress (@carharttwip)

The rest of the apparel consists of a heavyweight brushed cotton hoodie, a graphic T-shirt, a cotton waffle long-sleeve and a stretch cotton beanie. Carhartt WIP’s WIP H Brown and Black set the palette, with Cypress and Fleur de Sel appearing in the details. The brands pigment-dye select pieces to give the fabric a worn-in finish and variation in tone.

The collection debuts November 12 at select Carhartt WIP stores, on the brand’s website and through the Carhartt WIP App. The global footwear release follows November 20 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Carhartt WIP and its retail partners retain the apparel, and the Green Goadome remains a Carhartt WIP exclusive.