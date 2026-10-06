Laurenz Zimmermann by Richard Kranzin for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Richard Kranzin captures model Laurenz Zimmermann for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial shaped by tension, attitude and a direct sense of presence. The story keeps its language spare, letting Zimmermann carry the images through posture, expression and a controlled intensity that gives the series its character.

Zimmermann moves through pared-back pieces that keep the focus on attitude and presence. Kranzin uses hard surfaces, narrow interiors and direct portraiture to give the series a slightly industrial mood without pulling attention away from the model. The editorial relies on body language, texture and restrained styling, creating a compact portrait story with a raw, intimate edge.