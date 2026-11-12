Calvin Klein Celebrates the Holidays With Jung Kook

Calvin Klein welcomes the holiday season with a new campaign featuring global brand ambassador and BTS member Jung Kook. The singer presents a personal selection of the brand’s signature wardrobe pieces, focusing on denim, underwear, knitwear and outerwear for the colder months. Photographer and director Alasdair McLellan captures Jung Kook in a series of images and films that explore his individual approach to dressing, with familiar Calvin Klein designs taking on different combinations throughout the campaign.

The Holiday 2026 campaign follows Jung Kook as he experiments with seasonal outfits through intimate unboxing moments, festive dressing routines and styling challenges. These scenarios offer a closer look at the pieces he regularly chooses and the different ways he incorporates them into his wardrobe. McLellan places the singer’s personality and confidence at the centre of the visuals, allowing his styling choices to guide the campaign.

Jung Kook’s selection draws from Calvin Klein’s established categories, with denim providing the foundation for several looks. The singer revisits familiar fits and introduces new combinations through layering, pairing jeans with knitwear and outerwear suited to winter temperatures. His approach reflects the versatility of the individual pieces and the freedom to adjust an outfit according to personal preference.

“There are certain Calvin Klein styles that I always come back to – especially the denim,” Jung Kook explains. “For this holiday edit, I had fun taking some of the most iconic fits and styling them in new ways for the season. I like that you can dress them up or keep things simple and still make each look your own.”

The campaign places particular attention on two denim silhouettes, the Barrel Jean and the archival ’90s Straight. The Barrel Jean introduces a relaxed shape, while the ’90s Straight references one of the brand’s established denim fits. Both styles provide a starting point for the seasonal outfits, allowing Jung Kook to experiment with different proportions and textures.

Textured sweaters made from marled yarn accompany the denim selections, adding warmth and variation to the winter wardrobe. Classic crewnecks offer another option for layering, creating combinations that work across different holiday occasions. The styling moves between casual daytime dressing and outfits suitable for evening gatherings, with familiar garments forming the basis of each look.

Calvin Klein also explores roomier denim proportions through baggy jeans, which appear alongside a selection of more structured outerwear. Rugged aviator jackets introduce a heavier silhouette, while biker-inspired designs bring sharper lines to the collection. Tailored leather outerwear provides another option for winter dressing, giving the denim pieces a different character through changes in shape and material.

Throughout the campaign, Jung Kook approaches the selection through his own wardrobe preferences. His interest in Calvin Klein denim informs the edit, while the accompanying knitwear, underwear and jackets expand the possibilities for seasonal styling. The campaign encourages experimentation with familiar designs, showing how individual choices can change the appearance of an outfit.