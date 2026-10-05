in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, NEXT Models

Wilkinson Agoh in The Block MMSCENE Exclusive

Luis May photographs Wilkinson Agoh for the new MMSCENE exclusive styled by Thomas Lebon.

Wilkinson Agoh in The Block
Shirt: Kenzo, Tie: Gucci, Shorts: Ralph Lauren, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Socks: Hopkke, Shoes: Finsbur

Model Wilkinson Agoh stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial The Block, photographed by Luis May with styling by Thomas Lebon. Represented by Next Paris, Agoh is photographed across a neighborhood in the north of Paris, where tiled walls, hard surfaces and urban textures shape the story’s raw, graphic atmosphere. The images play with proportion, attitude and city dressing, moving between tailored outerwear, abbreviated shorts, polished shoes and sharp accessories. Repetition, posture and architectural surfaces give the editorial a controlled visual rhythm.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe features Lemaire, Kenzo, Gucci, A. Kjaerbede, Giorgio & Mario, Trash & Vaudeville, Bexley, Senso, Kiliwatch, Nike, Stance, Ralph Lauren, Hopkke, Finsbury, Karl Lagerfeld and Metamorph’ose Paris, alongside jewelry from the model’s own collection. The Block treats familiar menswear pieces through a more graphic lens, using tailoring, sports references and formal accessories to create a wardrobe that feels precise, youthful and slightly off-center.

Wilkinson Agoh in The Block
Coat: Lemaire, Shirt: Kenzo, Tie: Gucci, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Jewelry: Model’s own
Coat: Lemaire, Shirt: Kenzo, Tie: Gucci, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Jewelry: Model’s own
Jacket: Giorgio & Mario, Shirt & pants: Trash & Vaudeville, Tie: Bexley, Shoes: Senso, Jewerly: Model’s own
Wilkinson Agoh in The Block
Coat: Lemaire, Sweater: Kiliwatch, Shorts: Nike, Socks: Stance, Shoes: Bexley
Jacket: Giorgio & Mario, Shirt & pants: Trash & Vaudeville, Tie: Bexley, Shoes: Senso, Jewerly: Model’s own
Jacket: Giorgio & Mario, Shirt & pants: Trash & Vaudeville, Tie: Bexley, Jewerly: Model’s own
Wilkinson Agoh in The Block
Jacket & pants: Karl Lagerfeld, Shoes: Senso, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Gloves: Metamorph’ose Paris, Jewerly: Model’s own
Shirt: Kenzo, Tie: Gucci, Shorts: Ralph Lauren, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Socks: Hopkke, Shoes: Finsbur
Shirt: Kenzo, Tie: Gucci, Shorts: Ralph Lauren, Sunglasses: A. Kjaerbede, Socks: Hopkke, Shoes: Finsbur
Coat: Lemaire, Sweater: Kiliwatch, Shorts: Nike, Socks: Stance, Shoes: Bexley

Photographer: Luis May
Stylist: Thomas Lebon
Model: Wilkinson Agoh at Next Paris
Video: Morpho Productions

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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