Wilkinson Agoh in The Block MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Wilkinson Agoh stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial The Block, photographed by Luis May with styling by Thomas Lebon. Represented by Next Paris, Agoh is photographed across a neighborhood in the north of Paris, where tiled walls, hard surfaces and urban textures shape the story’s raw, graphic atmosphere. The images play with proportion, attitude and city dressing, moving between tailored outerwear, abbreviated shorts, polished shoes and sharp accessories. Repetition, posture and architectural surfaces give the editorial a controlled visual rhythm.

The wardrobe features Lemaire, Kenzo, Gucci, A. Kjaerbede, Giorgio & Mario, Trash & Vaudeville, Bexley, Senso, Kiliwatch, Nike, Stance, Ralph Lauren, Hopkke, Finsbury, Karl Lagerfeld and Metamorph’ose Paris, alongside jewelry from the model’s own collection. The Block treats familiar menswear pieces through a more graphic lens, using tailoring, sports references and formal accessories to create a wardrobe that feels precise, youthful and slightly off-center.

Photographer: Luis May

Stylist: Thomas Lebon

Model: Wilkinson Agoh at Next Paris

Video: Morpho Productions