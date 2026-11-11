Cherif Douamba Takes Burberry’s Cashmere Coat Outdoors

Some coats are made for the city. Burberry’s Cashmere 2026 campaign takes its tailoring into the open air, placing Cherif Douamba in a long, belted coat against a backdrop of mature trees and sun-dried grass. The effect is less studio polish and more a pause during a walk, a reminder that a well-cut coat is meant to move with the person wearing it.

The campaign is credited to Ronan Gallagher (photography), Martin Senyszak (direction) and Tamara Rothstein (fashion editing and styling), with the collection designed by Daniel Lee. Explore the full Fall Winter 2026 campaigns to see how this shoot sits alongside the season’s other work.

A Coat Cut for Movement

The coat is the clear focus of the frame. It is a grey-blue wool design with a double-breasted front, a row of large dark buttons and structured epaulettes that sit neatly on the shoulder. A matching belt is cinched at the waist and tied at the back, giving the silhouette a defined line without tightening the body beneath it. The sleeves are generous, with a strap at the cuff that echoes the belt.

Cherif Douamba holds the lapel closed with one hand, a small gesture that keeps the coat in focus and suggests he has just stepped out into the wind. The fabric has a soft, brushed surface that catches the late light, and the drape falls straight to the ankle.

House Check at the Collar

The only flash of pattern comes from the collar. A band of Burberry check, in warm red, beige and navy, rises just above the coat’s high neck. It is a quiet nod to the house’s archive, used sparingly enough that the wool stays the main event.

That restraint is typical of how Burberry has approached its heritage codes in recent seasons. The check is present but never shouts, and the modern proportions of the coat keep the outerwear feeling current rather than costume-like.

Outdoor Light, Honest Setting

The setting does much of the work. Tall, uneven trunks frame the top of the image, and the green lawn runs out at the bottom edge. Nothing in the background competes with the coat. The natural light is soft and slightly warm, which flatters the grey tones of the wool and gives the portrait a documentary feel.

For a menswear campaign, this is a shrewd choice. Outerwear is worn in the world, not in a vacuum, and placing the coat in a park shows how it would actually sit on a daily walk.

Representation Across Agencies

Cherif Douamba is represented by a broad network of agencies. In New York he works with IMG New York, in Paris with Premium Models, in Milan with d’management group, and in London with Supa Model Management. He is also represented in Barcelona by Francina Models, in Copenhagen by Unique Models, and in Berlin by nest model management. Mother Agency also appears on his list of representation.

That spread gives the model access to bookings across the main fashion cities, which is one reason campaigns like this one can move quickly from concept to shoot. You can read more about his work on his MMSCENE model page.

Campaign Credits

Model: Cherif Douamba

Designer: Daniel Lee

Photographer: Ronan Gallagher

Director: Martin Senyszak

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Tamara Rothstein

Hair Stylist: Shiori Takahashi

Makeup Artist: Ammy Drammeh

Casting Director: Shyra Gaillard

Manicurist: Ama Quashie

Set Designer: Andy Hillman

Producer: Matilda Webster