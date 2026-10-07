MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Laurent Savaria

Laurent Savaria stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Chris Fucile. The editorial features wardrobe from HOLD NYC, pairing oversized denim with fitted tanks, striped shirting and graphic T-shirts for a relaxed, body-conscious approach to styling.

In the accompanying interview, Savaria discusses his early steps in modeling, the confidence he has built through experience and his move into the New York market. He also touches on social media, acting, music and the broader creative interests he hopes to develop alongside modeling.

Your first modeling job was an e-commerce shoot for Simons while you were finishing your degree. What drew you to modeling at that moment, and how did you balance school with building your portfolio?

I’d been told for years that I should try modelling, but I think I was putting it off until I felt ready. While starting in the industry really early can have its perks, I think waiting until you’ve built a shell and have experiences that bring you confidence outside of your looks is super healthy and underrated. As for balancing school with building my portfolio, I was lucky enough to be in my last stretch when things started to pick up. But I did miss a couple of classes, if that’s what you’re asking…

You’ve built significant presence on TikTok and Instagram Reels with +130k followers. How intentional are you about creating content versus it naturally reflecting your personality, and how has social media shaped your modeling opportunities?

Content creation is a great tool for visibility and goes hand in hand with modelling, but heading into creating content with too much intention and strategy will lead to some short-lived content. Whereas letting your personality and interests take the lead, that never goes out of style. I started by recording lip-sync videos in my little 2013 Kia Rio with songs traditionally labeled as “feminine”. And to this day, music, not taking myself too seriously and expressing my sensitivity are still central to my content. The Kia is still going strong too.

Acting is a big ambition of yours. Do you see modeling as a stepping stone toward acting, or are they separate creative pursuits you’re exploring in parallel?

I’d say modelling is 80% acting. You get on set, you study the brand, the moodboard, the directions given by the client and you get into character, while letting a little bit of yourself shine through. So I do see it as great practice and a stepping stone, but also something I’ll always go back to and have deep love for. Modelling and acting are kind of two sides of the same coin, in my opinion.

You’re deeply into multiple sports, biking, running, tennis, CrossFit, yoga. What draws you to such varied physical pursuits, and how do they influence your approach to modeling and your body?

As a teenager, a good chest pump and getting as jacked as possible was the ultimate goal. The typical obsession with looking as big and as manly as possible. And then you grow up and you realize that what’s actually sexy is being versatile, flexible and feeling good in your body. The aura points I get from holding a tough pose on set thanks to my yoga training do feel pretty nice though.

Music and film are clearly central to your world. Beyond potentially DJing, what artists or filmmakers are you gravitating toward right now, and how do they inform your creative vision?

First person who comes to mind who blends those two worlds beautifully has to be A$AP Rocky. Fellow New Yorker, hearing him discuss how he uses motion pictures as moodboards for albums or how he reinterprets genres like German Expressionism to portray his own experiences and struggles is really inspiring. He’s a great example of unapologetically using what’s at the core of who you are, not to fit the mold or ride the wave, but to be the wave.

What are your favorite spots in New York, places that feel authentically you, whether that’s neighborhoods, cafés, gyms, music venues, or anywhere else?

As I’ve spent most of my time there, I have to say Chelsea. It feels like home, it’s close to everything, while still having quieter spots, like this outdoor gym I go to every day. There’s also this deli that has probably seen me more often than my mom at this point. After a long day, you can easily walk down to Washington Square Park and enjoy some live jazz, with a warm chicken over rice from the deli in your hands.

How do you experience modeling in New York compared to Montreal? What’s been the biggest shift in working in a larger, more competitive market?

The biggest shift is definitely how big the market is, which means way more competition. But honestly, I find that kind of freeing. You’re this small fish in a big pond, so you feel completely incognito while also knowing the next big opportunity could be right around the corner. And the only thing you can do to get closer to it is to keep doing you. There might be a lot of fish in the pond, but there isn’t a single fish that’s exactly like you.

What’s the one piece of advice you’d give to models coming to New York for the first time, something you wish someone had told you when you arrived?

Get some practice rounds in the subway before going to any castings or shoots. And even then, leave early, because those delays and detours are no joke. You don’t want to be “fashionably late.”

Your bleached blonde hair is iconic. What inspired that shift, and what’s your best advice for guys considering going blonde, both the practical maintenance side and the confidence piece?

I had an itch to do it and I did. My advice would be: listen to your gut, don’t overthink it, it’s just hair. Purple shampoo will do wonders to keep it looking crisp, and add some dye too if you’re into it. Having pink or blue hair won’t make you less of a man. Or maybe it will in the eyes of some. Who cares?

At 24, you’re juggling multiple creative interests: modeling, music, acting, content creation. How do you think about building a sustainable career across these different worlds?

I do think they all go well together, but it’s also a lot of delusion. I believe in myself so much that I’m convinced I’ll get to where I want to be. I’ll figure out the sustainable part once I’m there… A great philosopher once said, “Yolo”.

Five years from now, where do you see yourself? Is it still rooted in these creative pursuits, or are you imagining something entirely different?

I still see myself modelling, acting full time and slowly making my way into directing. Still lip syncing and doing silly dances here and there, because that naivete is priceless. I want to grow, learn and become more experienced without ever losing that playfulness. The rawest and most iconic moments come from allowing yourself to be naive; I’m not letting the industry make me self-aware.

Photography: Chris Fucile

Model: Laurent Savaria at AMR Agency

Wardrobe: HOLD NYC