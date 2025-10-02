MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Santino Londero

MMSCENE Magazine introduces rising model Santino Londero in an exclusive feature shot by photographer Ferran Casanova, with styling by Cristian Betancurt. The story showcases Santino in pieces from Prisma, Torcasio, Buddy, and Levi’s, capturing his first steps into the professional modeling scene. With an eye for precision and a natural ease in front of the camera, the shoot reflects both Santino’s curiosity and his strong visual presence.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Santino opens up about the first steps of his career and the anticipation of beginning a new chapter in Europe. He speaks about what first sparked his interest in modeling, the challenges of finding the right guidance, and the personal passions that keep him grounded. Discover the full story and exclusive interview with Santino Londero below.

Do you remember the moment when you first thought about becoming a model?

Yes, I once saw a video of Naomi Preizler and found it interesting. So I started researching it and gradually got hooked.

You’ve just arrived in Europe from Argentina, how does it feel to be here at the start of your modeling career?

I love Europe and I’m very excited because it’s a new experience and I’m starting to learn new things.

What do you love most about your hometown in Argentina, and how has it shaped you?

What I like most about my city is the people, my friends, and I feel that it has influenced me a lot in the way I act because I’m very closed off, but I try to try new things.

This was your very first professional shoot, what was the experience like being in front of the camera in that setting?

I loved it because I like art and everything related to it, Ferran makes you feel so comfortable and explained so clearly that it became very easy, It didn’t feel awkward at all.

You’re still deciding which agency to join, what matters most to you when choosing where to sign?

I think the most important thing for me is that they prioritize you or at least pay a lot of attention to you.

Outside of modeling, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

In my free time, I really like to read, go running or walking, cook, or listen to music. I really enjoy those things.

Is there a designer, brand, or photographer you dream of working with one day?

My dream is to work with John Galliano, as I am always fascinated by his fashion shows.

What excites you the most about this new chapter in your life, and what do you hope to achieve in the next few years?

What excites me most is learning about different cultures and stepping outside my comfort zone so that I can later tell stories and teach my future children many things.

Photography: Ferran Casanova

Styling: Cristian Betancurt

Model: Santino Londero at Universe Scout and Street Hounting