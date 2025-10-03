Isabel Marant SS26: Kim Bekker Shapes a New Menswear Direction

The Spring-Summer 2026 runway at Isabel Marant, led for the first time by Kim Bekker, framed men’s dressing as light, utilitarian, and deeply tactile. The collection, set against the fading light of the Palais-Royal, translated Marant’s nomadic codes into silhouettes designed for ease.

Shorts cut above the knee and rolled for casual effect anchored the men’s lineup, joined by suede vests punctuated with eyelets and tanks worked in open-knit structures that revealed the body beneath.

Texture defined the rhythm of Bekker’s menswear. Washed silks and jerseys, softened as if by travel, offered fluid bases for layering. Leathers carried embossed surfaces, suggesting exposure to heat and movement, while crochet introduced featherlight contrast. Cargo trousers and jackets, cut in gossamer fabrics but finished with oversized flap pockets, leaned into utility without sacrificing lightness. Slouchy totes, casually slung over shoulders, added to the effortless mood.

The spectrum of color moved through sandy neutrals, ecru, pale yellow, and bronze, anchoring the men’s pieces in earthy tones. Denim appeared embroidered with florals, adding unexpected ornament to staples of the wardrobe. As the show darkened, black and violet took over, concluding in a print that resembled astral camouflage, bringing a night-sky sharpness to the final looks.

Bekker’s menswear demonstrated an instinct for balance: garments carried precision in their cut, yet refused rigidity. Shoulders emerged from vests and tanks with an easy confidence, while cropped shorts and fluid trousers emphasized movement. The collection presented men’s fashion as an exploration of freedom, texture, and body-conscious ease.

Her first season at the helm marked a significant moment. With experience inside the house, Bekker understands the core language Marant established. Yet in her treatment of menswear, she introduced a perspective that felt distinct, rooted in utility, shaped by hand, and alive to the changes in how men choose to dress today.