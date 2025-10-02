David Corenswet Fronts Banana Republic October Edit Campaign

Banana Republic introduces its October Edit, a refined collection that channels the brand’s heritage while responding to contemporary dressing.

Shot in the Bay Area, where the label first established its identity, the campaign stars actor David Corenswet and reflects on the ease and durability that define fall style.

The October Edit focuses on substantial textures and versatile layers, translating Banana Republic’s past into garments designed for modern wear. Wool, corduroy, flannel, leather, and signature denim anchor the season, presented as adaptable staples suited for both everyday use and more refined occasions. These choices continue the brand’s long-standing dialogue with its roots, now seen through a lens of utility and polish.

“As if they were made for my purposes. Comfortable, with a rugged functionality that holds up when the weather turns. Everyone wishes they had something like the herringbone overcoat or the belted leather jacket. Wearable and versatile, ready to be deployed for many an adventure or occasion”, says David Corenswet.

The collection introduces sweaters crafted in premium wool and cashmere, paired with the brand’s Traveler Pants and pull-on corduroy styles. Heritage-inspired outerwear serves as the highlight, with a herringbone overcoat and belted leather jacket standing out for their function and presence. A fishing jacket recalls one of Banana Republic’s archival icons, refined for today’s customer.

Leather and suede introduce a tactile richness that matures with wear, while corduroy and denim recall Banana Republic’s archive, refreshed with contemporary cuts. The balance of rugged and refined defines the edit, reaffirming the brand’s focus on clothes that feel both rooted in history and responsive to the demands of a modern wardrobe. In tandem with the recent launch of Banana Republic Archive, the October Edit extends this commitment to heritage interpreted for today.

The campaign imagery was produced under the creative direction of Michael Scanlon at Chandelier, with photography by Sonia Szostak and video by Robbie Corral. Styling was led by David Greene and Jonny Lichtenstein. Hair styling came from Michal Bielecki and makeup from Dan Duran, while social video production was directed by Jordan Walsh. Grooming for Corenswet was managed by Sydney Sollod, with Evan Simonitsch serving as his stylist.