MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Gennaro Lillio

In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, Gennaro Lillio opens up about his path from a young man navigating the streets of Milan to becoming a recognized name in both fashion and film. He reflects on his early struggles, working various jobs to support himself while pursuing his passion for fashion, which eventually led him to a successful modeling career. Gennaro’s dedication and perseverance didn’t stop there; he fulfilled a childhood dream by moving to Rome to study acting, a decision that has since shaped his multifaceted career. Gennaro shares the lessons he’s learned throughout his career, emphasizing the importance of humility, continuous self-improvement, and steadfast belief in one’s dreams. He also goes into his personal style, love for the 90s fashion, and his passion for theater.

For this Interview, Gennaro, represented by Two Management New York and I love Models Management, is captured by photographer Elys Berroteran. Styling is done by Victor Lopez. He is wearing selected pieces from Burberry London, Celine, La Chaqueteria, Kenzo, Calvin Klein, Versace, PRADA, and YSL.

Can you share some insights into your early life and background?

I remember my first beginnings, at 19, riding the subway in Milan, to do castings. I was young, I made lots of friends, I have lots of good memories, and it was all very nice because you always had a communication relationship with people because social media didn’t exist. The beginning of my career was very slow, so I needed to do other jobs to support myself. I graduated in motor sciences, I worked as a shop assistant and as a personal trainer, but my focus was always fashion and making that goal!

How did you become an actor? Was it always a career you had envisioned for yourself?

After my climb with fashion, and after my career was going very well, I had saved some money because studying cinema was my dream as a child, but I didn’t have the financial means to pay for my studies. At 27, I moved to Rome and started attending an acting academy, then I stayed there in Rome for 3 years.

You also do modeling. How did that come to be?

I started when I was 19. They contacted me on Facebook to participate in a beauty contest. After that experience, I moved to Milan and introduced myself to all the agencies, to try to be represented by someone.

Your most recent acting role was one of the two main characters in the “Il diavolo è Dragan Cygan” movie. What did this character mean to you?

I played the character of Daniel, a father who experiences the conflict of losing his job. From there begins his frustration and fear of not being able to support his family. It was a complex character to interpret, made up of many facets and moods—from joy and happiness to anger and pain. I had to do a very personal job emotionally.

What is the best acting and modeling advice you have received so far?

That of always being humble, knowing how to listen, always focusing on personal training, and above all, always believing in yourself! Even when no one believes in you, your dreams are yours, and you have to believe in them strongly!

You were also the face of the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Sun Fragrance Campaign. What was that experience like?

Light Blue was one of the most exciting sets of my life—three days of filming in Capri. It seemed like a real dream! I found a group of great professionals, and it was magical. I thank Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce again for this opportunity. I am very grateful to them because that work was a great advancement for my career.

How would you describe your personal style?

The style that I love the most and that represents me the most is the 90s man, a bit of the 80s-90s Armani style. I think it represents me the most.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I love playing sports, reading books, being at the beach, and above all, being at the theatre with my actor coach to study and play characters.

What is next for you?

I’m getting ready for new film projects soon, and I’ll definitely be in Milan for Fashion Week.

Photographer – Elys Berroteran @Elysmcm

Model – Gennaro Lillio @GENNILILLIO

Represented byTwo Management New York @twomanagement

I love Models Management @ilovemodelsmngt

Stylist – Victor Lopez @StyledbyVictorLopez