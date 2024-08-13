MIKA is The Cover Star of InStyle China August 24 Issue

MIKA graces the dual covers of InStyle China August 24 Issue embodying his 2024 mantra of “contentment.” Now in his fourth year in China, MIKA has truly immersed himself in the local culture, embracing the landscapes and connections he encounters with a relaxed, mindful attitude. This summer, as he reflects by the azure poolside, he pauses momentarily in his journey to play a “Song of August,” a melody that resonates with the romantic moments of a youth constantly on the move. The cover shoot, styled by Ting and captured by photographer He Kaituoyi, features MIKA in Calvin Klein apparel and Boucheron jewelry.

