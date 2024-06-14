MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Graham Parkhurst

Graham Parkhurst‘s journey from the landscapes of Ontario to the sets of major productions came from the relentless pursuit of a childhood dream. Growing up amidst the natural beauty of Belleville and Bancroft, Graham’s early life was filled with outdoor adventures and a vivid imagination. These formative years, combined with a deep-seated love for performing, laid the foundation for his career in acting. His story is one of determination and passion, with significant milestones such as his transformative experience in a high school musical theatre program and his subsequent immersion in community theatre.

In this exclusive MMSCENE interview, Graham goes into the pivotal moments that shaped his career. From his role as Judas in the national tour of “Godspell” to his portrayal of Parker in the TV series “Glamorous,” Graham’s diverse experiences highlight his versatility and dedication to his craft. As he reflects on the best acting advice he has received and shares anecdotes from his journey, Graham’s story is about perseverance and the impact of pursuing one’s passions.

For this shoot, Graham is captured and styled by River Chad. In charge of grooming is Daja Hartman. For this session, Graham is wearing selected pieces from Michael Ngo, Milla Stone, Kenneth Barlis, Asta Razma, Job Dacon, and Kyle Chan.

Can you share some insights into your early life and background?

I grew up in Canada splitting time between Belleville and Bancroft Ontario. I have three siblings- a twin brother, an older brother and an older sister. As a kid, I loved being outdoors. I grew up camping, hiking, swimming, driving ATV’s etc.- typical outdoor activities. I also played baseball for 10+ years. I was a kid with a big imagination, WAY too much energy and I craved attention. That eventually led to my love of performing and my want to be an actor. I remember learning scenes from movies and reenacting them for my family, who would force a smile and tell me how talented I was…… I guess I should probably thank them for my delusional ambition.

How did you become an actor? Was it always a career you had envisioned for yourself?

I’ve wanted to be an actor for a long as I can remember. I never really envisioned myself doing anything else. However, there was no access to anything in the arts as a kid, so it felt more like a pipe dream. It wasn’t until I was in the tenth grade musical theatre program that I got my first taste of performing in front of an audience…… It was addicting! Following that high-school production, I poured all of my focus into making my dream a reality. I started taking singing lessons, joined multiple after-school arts programs for teenagers and eventually starting performing in community theatre productions.

What is the best acting advice you have received so far?

“Surround yourself with actors who are better than you.” The second best piece of advice was; “Don’t be an idiot, you can’t make it as an actor, you need to go to trade school.” (My need to prove people wrong is one of my biggest motivators.)

Is there a particular role you have done that you would highlight as particularly meaningful?

I played the role of Judas in the national tour of Godspell back in 2013/2014. Besides it being the largest stage production I had starred in, the reason I’ll be forever grateful for that show is that I met one of my closest friends during it. The beautiful and talented Lisa Michelle Cornelius. Check her out!

You played the character Parker in the TV series “Glamorous.” Can you tell us more about that experience?

Playing Parker in “Glamorous” was an incredible experience. I finally got to put my skills to the test on a large scale working alongside some incredible actors, directors, producers and crew. As a Canadian actor, playing a series regular on an American production isn’t something that happens often, so being a part of something so big was nothing short of life-changing. Funny story-I actually turned down the audition when it first came in. I only had two hours before needing to catch a train out of town and I figured I didn’t have much of a shot at booking Parker as all of my previous roles were insignificant in comparison. But then a friend of mine from Vancouver called me and asked if I had received the audition and when I told him I wasn’t submitting, he strongly suggested I reconsider, so I took his word for it and quickly put the audition on tape. (Thank you, Jake!)

You have acted both on stage and on TV. How would you describe the differences between these two formats?

One main difference between stage and screen is the preparation time. When I was a stage performer, I had several weeks of rehearsals with the cast and crew to create a dynamic piece that we’d perform every night for weeks or months at a time. When performing on screen, I would learn my lines a day or two before filming and then after we shot the scene, we’d move on. That was it. I did most of my preparation alone at home. Another big difference is that on stage, you don’t have the privilege of stopping and restarting a scene if something goes wrong. You just have to move on and hope nobody noticed. The beauty of acting on camera is that if I messed up, we simply reset the cameras and started the scene again.

How would you define your personal fashion style?

Truthfully- I don’t think I have much style. Most days I generally chose comfort over anything else. Thank god for stylists, and friends with good taste.

Who are some of the actors or filmmakers that have inspired you the most in your career?

Very tough question to answer as I’m inspired by so many! To keep it short and sweet, I’ll say that I’ve always looked up to James Marsden. His acting range and longevity in the industry have been a huge inspiration. In terms of filmmakers, Wes Anderson has been one of my favourites forever. Truly though, the people who inspire me the most are the creative individuals that I’ve had the privilege of growing up with. People that may not be well known, but have never stopped working their asses off.

What is next for you? Are there any exciting projects you can share with us?

Lots coming up, unfortunately none I can share. However, I can say that my US working visa just got approved and I will be spending more time in Los Angeles.

Talent – Graham Parkhurst @grammycardiff

Photography and Styling – River Chad @rvrchd

Grooming – Daja Hartman @dajahartmanart

Showroom – Archives Showroom

Studio – FD Photo Studios LA