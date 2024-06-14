K-pop Star Baekhyun Models Burberry for Dazed Korea Magazine

South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Baekhyun takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Pakbae. In charge of styling was Guiom Lee, with beauty from hair stylist Park Naeju, and makeup artist Hyun Yunsoo. For the covers K-pop star is wearing selected pieces from Burberry.

In other news, Baekhyun and his EXO bandmates, Chen and Xiumin, collectively known as CBX, have announced their decision to file a lawsuit against their former agency, SM Entertainment. This legal move comes in response to disputes over profit distribution and contract terms.

The controversy began earlier this week when SM Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the trio, accusing them of failing to comply with the terms of their contract. Specifically, SM Entertainment claimed that CBX had not adhered to an agreement to pay the agency 10 percent of their revenue from individual activities – a condition allegedly accepted by CBX in exchange for an early termination of their exclusive contracts.

CBX held a press conference where they expressed their grievances regarding SM’s handling of the situation, particularly criticizing the agency’s failure to uphold a promised 5.5 percent music distribution fee via their new label, INB100, established by Baekhyun. They argued that the demand for a 10 percent cut of their individual earnings was unreasonable and not part of the initial agreement.

Following their press conference, SM Entertainment quickly countered with a public statement, denying the existence of any agreement regarding the distribution fee and affirming their right to claim 10 percent of CBX’s revenue as previously stipulated. The agency emphasized that the exclusive contracts were still binding and that the terms were mutually agreed upon.

In their latest statement, CBX outlined their legal strategy, expressing their intent to challenge SM Entertainment’s profit distribution practices and to seek justice through the courts. They emphasized that their lawsuit will not only focus on clarifying profit distribution but also aim to expose what they perceive as unfair contract terms enforced by SM Entertainment.

Amidst the unfolding legal drama, CBX issued an apology to their fans, expressing regret for the anxiety and disappointment caused by the situation. They reassured their supporters that they would strive to resolve the conflict swiftly and minimize public statements to focus on their case.

This lawsuit spotlights the often-contentious nature of K-pop industry contracts. It raises questions about fairness and transparency in the management of artists’ careers and earnings. The outcome of this case could potentially influence contract negotiations and artist management practices throughout the industry.

Photography © Pakbae for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com