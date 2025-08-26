MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Nicky White

Photographed by Pat Supsiri, model Nicky White at Mate Model Management Australia steps in front of the lens wearing Hugo Boss, Harvey Swim, and Emporio Armani Underwear. With a background in athletics and boxing, Nicky brings a disciplined energy to his modeling work, balancing sharp physicality with an openness to new creative experiences.

In this exclusive interview for MMSCENE Magazine, Nicky reflects on being scouted unexpectedly, the lessons sport has carried into fashion, and how he views his career as both a blank canvas and a personal challenge. From his early experiences in Australia to exploring representation in Europe, he shares insights on resilience, creativity, and the drive to embrace opportunities that push him beyond comfort zones.

Nicky seats down for an interview with MMSCENE Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic:

You were scouted unexpectedly and modeling wasn’t on your radar, what was your initial reaction, and what ultimately convinced you to give it a go?

I was scouted through Instagram! My agent followed a photographer whom I shot digitals with in exchange for coaching sessions, on his friendly recommendation. Definitely was not expecting to get into modelling, it’s been a journey for sure, I was sold on giving it a go by the opportunity itself to do something different and step outside my comfort zone.

As someone who’s spent years in the world of athletics and boxing, what has surprised you most about stepping into modeling?

I think the close relationship between sport and modelling/acting or more of a performance based artistic expression. For example, I’ve found that it’s important to stay loose, calm and confident even when you’re environment may be challenging. Not only that but the ability to show up and give 100% even if you only have 50% to give. This always yields the best results, as it does in sport.

You describe yourself as a blank canvas, how do you approach new creative projects, and what excites you about being in front of the camera?

If I’m being honest, the being in front of the camera part is not what excites me, it’s the finished product, how so many different elements can come together to create something unique/different/cool. Although the journey is significant, I always enjoy the destination when it comes to shooting. Seeing what everyone worked together to create.

Has your background as an athlete and coach influenced your approach to modeling, especially in terms of discipline or mindset?

Absolutely, modelling is a cut-throat industry. There is a moderate amount of opportunity for such a large number of models. I think I approach modelling with the same mindset I approach everything. Is it worth doing? Yes. Then it’s worth doing properly, giving 100% and trying to make something of it. So yes, for me personally I think it’s important.

Your brother is an artist and creativity has always been present in your life. How has that family environment shaped the way you see your own creative journey?

My brother Angus is extremely artistically talented, and I can’t remember a time when he wasn’t. In many ways, growing up it perhaps made me aware of the possible skills and talents people are born with/ can acquire with perseverance. I knew I would never be able to draw or paint as good as my brother but my artistic expression was best found elsewhere.

You’re currently exploring agency representation in Europe, visiting London and Paris. How does the modeling scene here compare to Australia so far?

With only a limited time to experience the scene in this part of the world I would say that it seems a lot more integrated into the society here – many models are full time, there is lots more work, I feel like fashion and modelling is more appreciated in this part of the world. Back home I think there are still a lot of people who don’t understand it, or just don’t care for it. Here that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Is there a particular designer, brand, or photographer you dream of working with as your career develops?

Ooohh! I love working with Pat Supsiri and I can’t wait to shoot together as we both develop more. Otherwise, Bruce Weber is a dream shoot, his work is very cool, I like it a lot.

In terms of brands, working with Ralph Lauren, Dior, Diesel or Calvin Klein would probably be my dream jobs.

How do you balance your modeling work with your ongoing commitments as a trainer and boxing coach?

It can be challenging, considering I have been coaching for only 3 years and modelling for 1, there are still things I am trying to figure out. But, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. So I’ll take as many shots as I can until they stop passing me the ball haha… the two can clash sometimes, I arrived in Europe with a black eye which wasn’t ideal for agency meetings and shoots, there is that side of it as well. But again, I think what’s important is making sure I try my best to show commitment and dedication to both aspects of my life and let time do its thing.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced since starting out as a model, and how did you overcome it?

Honestly, I think the time management and trying to organise trips to Sydney, last minute jobs and long car trips to the agency HQ. Sounds trivial but while studying full-time, working 6 days a week in the gym and trying to create content etc I found it pretty hard the start to juggle them all – even deferred a trimester at uni to wrap my head around it all.

Modelling has also helped me improved my ability to brush off judgement from others, which is something I am continually trying to improve. Because fuck what people think.

How do you stay grounded and maintain your sense of self as you navigate the fashion world?

Staying true to who I am as a person, having a solid moral compass that allows me to stay grounded to my own personal beliefs. Staying committed to my fitness/health as well as surrounding myself with the right circle who I know will always give me beneficial and unfiltered feedback/advice.

What advice would you give to other young athletes or creatives who might be hesitant to try something completely new? – Haha damn, I would say go for it, life is 100% too short and insignificant in the grander scheme of things to say no to opportunities and never take any risks. I think being comfortable can be a very dangerous way to be, in a certain sense, not the cuddled up in bed sense.

Model: Nicky White at Mate Model Management Australia

Photographer: Pat Supsiri