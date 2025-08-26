Jimmy Choo Redefines Menswear Icons for Fall 2025

Jimmy Choo presents its Fall 2025 Men’s campaign, photographed in Japan by Takay and fronted by models Mico Ntaganda and Yuhi Miyahara. The images draw inspiration from 1990s East London style and Japanese streetwear, refracted through British design references. Takay captures the Jimmy Choo man with confidence and irreverence, while the accompanying campaign film extends the narrative by linking the creative energies of London and Tokyo.

Creative Director Sandra Choi frames the season with a focus on essentials. “I love the idea of tradition that isn’t always traditional – respecting the craft and know-how to create something that speaks of today. For the latest Jimmy Choo men’s collection, we wanted to really think about fundamentals, of silhouette, shape, detailing, and reshape iconic pieces into something that feels right for now. It’s also about asserting our Jimmy Choo vocabulary of design with a point of view, showing our DNA across every element of man’s wardrobe.”

The collection introduces the BUFF TASSEL LOAFER, a fresh take on a classic. Defined by a rubber sole, blunted toe, and fringed leather with metallic belt-ends, the shoe plays with proportion to create volume while nodding to traditional detailing. It arrives in mocha burnished Nappa with brass hardware or in polished black box calf with silver.

Sneakers anchor the casual side of the lineup. The DIAMOND X II is presented in rich merlot, a color often tied to formalwear but reconsidered here for everyday use. Crafted in Nappa and suede, it rests on a sculptural sole with embedded gem-like fragments. The DIAMOND MAXI returns in white quilted Nappa, with quilting extended from the signature diamond sole across the upper to shape a new silhouette.

Accessories complete the story with a focus on structure and metallic detailing. The DIAMOND HOBO and DIAMOND ZIP cross-body both use hardware studs as design and construction features. The BOX CAMERA bag reflects modern mobility with a compact shape, offered in padded quilted Nappa or in smooth leather with crystal mesh for a sharper evening edge. Throughout the collection, metallic accents add precision and confidence.

The campaign positions Fall 2025 as a reconsideration of wardrobe essentials. Loafers, sneakers, and accessories gain volume, new textures, and updated finishes. Takay’s imagery captures an urban mood, while the film emphasizes cultural exchange between London and Tokyo.

The Jimmy Choo Men’s Fall 2025 collection is now available online and in boutiques worldwide.