Tommy Hilfiger Casts Nicholas Hoult in Fall 2025 Racing Club

Tommy Hilfiger unveils its Fall 2025 campaign, “The Hilfiger Racing Club,” with Nicholas Hoult and Claudia Schiffer at the forefront. Inspired by luxury motorsport nostalgia, the campaign reimagines prep within the pace of the racetrack, giving American staples a renewed sense of energy.

Hoult anchors the story with authenticity, drawing on his training as a race driver and his passion for vintage motorsport. Currently starring in Superman, he channels discipline and ease in equal measure, bringing credibility to the collection’s racing narrative. Photographer Glen Luchford captures him in relaxed denim, layered overcoats, and crest sweatshirts, crafting a trackside wardrobe that balances casual comfort with Hilfiger’s signature polish.

Models Raphael Diogo and Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour join the cast, reinforcing the theme of reinvention by expanding the narrative with fresh perspectives on prep.

For Tommy Hilfiger, the project reflects a continuation of his four-decade vision. “Reimagining prep has been at the heart of my creative vision for 40 years,” he said. “From the beginning, I’ve blended classic American style with vibrant cultural influences, and I’m excited to continue that legacy of gatecrashing tradition. This season marks the start of a new chapter with ‘The Hilfiger Racing Club’ opening our latest campaign series and bringing a fresh twist to a celebrated moment in the preppy social calendar.”

Nicholas Hoult praised the collection’s energy, saying, “There’s tradition, but it’s full of life and a sense of fun. It reflects the classic American prep style he’s known for – timeless and effortlessly cool.”

The campaign also introduces “You’re Invited, No RSVP Required,” a broader message that will shape upcoming seasons. Since 1985, when Hilfiger’s name first appeared on a Times Square billboard, the brand has embraced accessibility and individuality while entering cultural spaces from hip-hop to Formula 1 paddocks.

The Fall 2025 collection looks to New York City for inspiration. Tartan shirting, water-resistant barn jackets, and a women’s trench in responsible wool showcase updated takes on prep. Oxford shirts appear under rugby tops, ties are worn with ease, and pleated looks pair with crest sweatshirts. Relaxed denim connects with accessories, bringing the collection together in a fresh interpretation of American prep.

“The Hilfiger Racing Club” extends the brand’s practice of placing prep in new cultural contexts. The collection is available worldwide throughout the season in Tommy Hilfiger stores, on their website, and through select wholesale partners.