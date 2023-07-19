BTS Member V is the New Brand Ambassador of Cartier

Luxury jewelry house Cartier announced BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) as their newest brand ambassador and the face of the brand’s latest Panthère de Cartier campaign. For his first campaign V is wearing a sculptural diamond ring, tête-à-tête panther bracelet and the Révélation d’une Panthère watch. K-pop superstar joined the brand’s star-studded list of ambassadors, including Blackpink‘s Jisoo, Jackson Wang, Elle Fanning, Rami Malek, Willow Smith, and Deepika Padukonem, to name a few. Back in March, V was also announced as the brand ambassador for the French luxury house Celine.

When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him – Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer.