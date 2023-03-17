BTS Member V is CELINE’s New Ambassador

BTS member V is finally confirmed as the brand ambassador for Hedi Slimane‘s CELINE after months of rumors. The K-pop icon appeared on the cover of Elle Korea in April, which identified him as the newest “CELINE boy.” The singer debuted his collaboration with the clothing line by making three separate magazine covers. The 27-year-old, joined BLACKPINK’s Lisa and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum as CELINE’s newest brand ambassador. Prior to this, the three celebrities went to Hedi Slimane’s Summer 2023 menswear show together, sparking a social media sensation. When BTS’ collective brand agreement with Louis Vuitton expired, fashion companies have been scrambling to collaborate with the group’s members. Jimin was selected as the Dior ambassador in the middle of January, while Suga for Valentino was chosen shortly after.