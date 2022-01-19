MFW: Discover JET SET FW22 Collection

St.Moritz-born luxury sportswear label JET SET joins Milano Fashion Week‘s official calendar to present its Fall Winter 2022.23 collection. Known in the 80’s as the stars’ ski wear label, Jet Set is aiming to fortify the brand’s presence in the fashion segment. With its motto “From the slopes to the city” the label combines the unique design language and the uncompromising quality approach.

The collection shines with a new light thanks to the new gold and diamond families enriched by lurex yard and metallic garments. The animal print merges jaguar and zebra patterns for her, with a darker ton-sur-tone version of the feline pattern for him. The multi- foil family remains a highlight in both collections, with the introduction of the blue-black style alongside the iridescent garments. Knitwear is made special by jacquard and intarsia techniques. No need to say, ski wear remains the focal point of the collection, with the best performance features.

JET SET places great value on sustainability and ethics implementing the use of recycled material such as recycled nylon and eliminating all furs and down. As an alternative to the latter, JET SET choose a technical filling made with 100%-recycled PET bottles. Alongside an ongoing research to implement eco-friendly components, the main production is located in Italy in order to reduce the environmental impact of transportation and to ensure the best manufacture possible. It is vital for JET SET to use innovative fabrics and to continue on the path of a gradual conversion to a sustainable approach. – from the brand.