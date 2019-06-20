LOOKBOOK: Tom Ford Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Tom Ford’s Spring Summer 2020 collection lookbook captured by Fashion Photographer Ferry van der Nat, featuring models Gena Malinin, Henry Kitcher and Khadim Sock.

The collection is mainly inspired by the 1980’s aesthetics but with a modern 2020 take. There is a sharper edge and cleaner look to the collection, while the tailoring is worn in a less formal way.

There is a certain sleek motorcycle look to the collection as leather is key. Many looks both tailored and more casual are in leather in colors like butter, caramel, ocean blue and flesh pink. Black and white leather looks are important as well and head to toe in the same color looks modern. Jean jackets and a jean cut pant in trim shapes emphasize the crispness of this season’s silhouette. Sportswear is still evident but more refined and often in leather or perforated leather. Long underwear in abstract camouflage prints is worn as casual wear and replaces the training pant this season.

Accessories include a sleek and structured new smaller backpack, and a watchband inspired by 1960’s racing watches. Angular sunglasses and zip boots give the look a cool slightly rock Edge. – from Tom Ford