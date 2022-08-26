Henry Kitcher Models Officine Générale Fall Winter 2022 Looks

Discover OFFICINE GÉNÉRALE Fall Winter 2022.23 campaign starring supermodels Henry Kitcher and Saskia de Brauw captured by fashion photographer Vincent van de Wijngaard. Styling is work of Isabelle Kountoure, with beauty from hair stylist Ed Moelands. In charge of creative direction were Vincent van de Wijngaard, Saskia de Brauw, and Marc Schuijt. Officine Générale‘s frirst global campaign was inspired by the shores of northern France – an undisturbed, pure reflection of time and space.

The point of departure was the shore, with the idea to travel outside the city. I was born by the sea, so this backdrop and the surroundings truly speak to me and strengthen the impression that the clothes make. The perspectives are vast, yet there’s this feeling of closeness to these two characters – their relationship to each other and to their clothes – Pierre Mahéo, Designer and Founder